Rest in Peace - Actor & Writer Carrie Fisher Has Passed Away at Age 60

December 27, 2016

It's with a heavy heart that we must report this sad news today. Actor and writer and script doctor (and dog lover) Carrie Fisher has died. After suffering a major heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, she was taken to a hospital but was unable to recover. Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd has confirmed the news to places such as Hollywood Reporter and NY Times, stating that she "passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly." Fisher is most well known/loved for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga, but she has also worked extensively on scripts and did lots of writing later in her life (including many novels/books, most notably her memoir Wishful Drinking). Rest in peace.

Carrie Fisher was born in October of 1956 in Beverly Hills, as the daughter of actor Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Her first major on-screen role was in Warren Beatty's Shampoo in 1975, before she got the gig to play Princess Leia in A New Hope in 1977. Aside from her major Star Wars appearances, she was in the films The Blues Brothers, The 'Burbs, When Harry Met Sally, Drop Dead Fred, Soapdish, Scream 3, Heartbreakers, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Cougar Club, The Women, Fanboys, and Sorority Row. She has already filmed her part in Star Wars: Episode VIII, and has a role in Vlad Marsavin's Wonderwell. She has also written multiple novels and did plenty of uncredited script work in Hollywood. She will be missed.

FACEBOOK + LINKS