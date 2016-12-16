MOVIE TRAILERS

Amy Schumer & Goldie Hawn in First Red Band Trailer for 'Snatched'

December 16, 2016
"You're going to miss this whole trip. Everything shouldn't be so scary." 20th Century Fox has debuted the first red band trailer for Snatched, the new comedy directed by Jonathan Levine (of The Wackness, 50/50, The Night Before). Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer stars as mother and daughter who decide to take a trip together down to Ecuador. However, once they get there they end up kidnapped (aka "snatched") and must work together to figure out how to escape. The cast includes Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Óscar Jaenada and Colin Quinn. This looks a bit wacky and completely absurd, not my kind of comedy, but it's set to open big during the summer.

When her boyfriend dumps Emily (Amy Schumer), a spontaneous woman in her 30s, she persuades her ultra-cautious mom (Goldie Hawn) to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily's insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape. Snatched is directed by talented American filmmaker Jonathan Levine, of the films All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, The Wackness, 50/50, Warm Bodies and The Night Before previously. The screenplay is written by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters). 20th Century Fox will release Snatched in theaters everywhere starting May 12th, 2017 next summer. Who's up for this one?

  • Hot pursuit 2, there and back again.
  • backwardsprogress
    1) Holy crap this looks terrible 2) Schumer is terrible 3) Did Goldie Hawn get tons of plastic surgery... WTF 4) Vagina washing sceen... really? Ugh...
    • Schumer is terribly gross.
      • Justin R
        I second that, she's disgusting and disturbing, can't see how anyone finds her funny.
  • Higgens
    This should signal the wrapping up of her 15 min. In a movie with a washed up has been.
  • TheOct8pus
    Wanda Sykes cracks me up. I'm glad she's in this movie twice
  • DerekNola
    It pains me to see Goldie Hawn in this. She is such a treasure and doesnt deserve this
  • grimjob
    Not for me, but at least Hawn is doing something. It's just unfortunate it has to be this. It's also unfortunate she's yet another actress who thinks looking like a haggard duck is better than aging normally.
  • Huck PS
    This looks like a fun and entertaining little movie. ps: I love FirstShowing, been following this page non stop since 2007 and there is one thing I can't stand about it. It's is all the circle jerking, pseudo high brow commentaries from you sorry idiots. Seriously. You Comment Section Loiterers are the worse! Get your heads out of your asses and learn to enjoy life!
    • fasterpetey
      certainly understand your irritation. this thread is especially noxious.
    • You've been busted Amy.
    • Higgens
      "The people who do not like what I like are stupid"-Huck
  • DAVIDPD
    Levine is a solid director, but it looks like this was cut to mirror an Apatow joint...I was kind of expecting more. Maybe it will be okay though.
  • Funny.
  • cuckoozey
    Still trying to make Amy happen huh.
    • Higgens
      STOP it Gretchen, Amy will never happen.

FACEBOOK + LINKS