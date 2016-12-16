Amy Schumer & Goldie Hawn in First Red Band Trailer for 'Snatched'

"You're going to miss this whole trip. Everything shouldn't be so scary." 20th Century Fox has debuted the first red band trailer for Snatched, the new comedy directed by Jonathan Levine (of The Wackness, 50/50, The Night Before). Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer stars as mother and daughter who decide to take a trip together down to Ecuador. However, once they get there they end up kidnapped (aka "snatched") and must work together to figure out how to escape. The cast includes Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Óscar Jaenada and Colin Quinn. This looks a bit wacky and completely absurd, not my kind of comedy, but it's set to open big during the summer.

Here's the first red band trailer for Jonathan Levine's Snatched, direct from Fox's YouTube:

When her boyfriend dumps Emily (Amy Schumer), a spontaneous woman in her 30s, she persuades her ultra-cautious mom (Goldie Hawn) to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily's insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape. Snatched is directed by talented American filmmaker Jonathan Levine, of the films All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, The Wackness, 50/50, Warm Bodies and The Night Before previously. The screenplay is written by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters). 20th Century Fox will release Snatched in theaters everywhere starting May 12th, 2017 next summer. Who's up for this one?