Don't Watch: Awful Teaser Trailer for Unnecessary 'The Emoji Movie'

"It's almost too thrilling for words…" Seriously, don't watch this trailer. It's so bad. Just skip it. Move on and forget about this movie right now. Sony Pictures Animation has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Emoji Movie and it's awful, just terrible. This movie is completely unnecessary, it doesn't need to be made. From the looks of it, they ripped off the concepts of The LEGO Movie (the main character who doesn't fit in), Inside Out (the emotions) and Wreck-It Ralph (inside the digital world) and dumbed them down to tell a stupid story about emojis. The voice cast includes T.J. Miller, James Corden and Ilana Glazer. One of the alternate titles for this is "Emojimovie: Express Yourself", which is even worse. This is going to be bad.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Sony Pictures Animation's The Emoji Movie, direct from YouTube:

And here's a different (widescreen) version of the same teaser for The Emoji Movie, on Sony's YouTube:

Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone's user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression - except for Gene, an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become "normal" like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak. Together, they embark on an epic "app-venture" through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. The Emoji Movie is directed by Anthony Leondis (Lilo & Stitch 2, Igor), from a screenplay by Eric Siegel & Anthony Leondis. Sony releases The Emoji Movie in theaters everywhere starting August 4th, 2017 next summer.