Don't Watch: Awful Teaser Trailer for Unnecessary 'The Emoji Movie'

December 20, 2016
"It's almost too thrilling for words…" Seriously, don't watch this trailer. It's so bad. Just skip it. Move on and forget about this movie right now. Sony Pictures Animation has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Emoji Movie and it's awful, just terrible. This movie is completely unnecessary, it doesn't need to be made. From the looks of it, they ripped off the concepts of The LEGO Movie (the main character who doesn't fit in), Inside Out (the emotions) and Wreck-It Ralph (inside the digital world) and dumbed them down to tell a stupid story about emojis. The voice cast includes T.J. Miller, James Corden and Ilana Glazer. One of the alternate titles for this is "Emojimovie: Express Yourself", which is even worse. This is going to be bad.

Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone's user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression - except for Gene, an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become "normal" like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak. Together, they embark on an epic "app-venture" through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. The Emoji Movie is directed by Anthony Leondis (Lilo & Stitch 2, Igor), from a screenplay by Eric Siegel & Anthony Leondis. Sony releases The Emoji Movie in theaters everywhere starting August 4th, 2017 next summer.

  • DAVIDPD
    Trash. That guy is the corner should have been the protag.
  • Ricardo_PT
    And just like that, confirmation that 2017 will be an even worse year than 2016.
  • shiboleth
    That was, is and will be really not necessary ...
  • LV 426
    In the simplest of Scotish terms..... PISH.
  • eRIC
    I dont get it, if you want us to forget about this movie and not to watch the trailer, then why post it? I havent heard about this movie before you wrote about it, but now im aware of it. I wont watch it but still, it makes no sense to me..
  • Dave 52
    Doesn't look that bad. Besides, I'd rather wait until the film comes out to say that it's bad, or surprisingly good, before making my final choice from this teaser that honestly doesn't reveal much in terms of story or actual characters.
  • We made it because we can....... :-(
    • TheOct8pus
      Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.
  • Lagoya
    Brace yourselves.. A Tetris movie is also in the works.
  • RAW_D
    Who do we punch in the face for conjuring up such BS?!? It's obvious they're not even trying hard anymore....
  • Jorrell Mcdaniel
    Sweet Christ that was a terrible trailer lol.

