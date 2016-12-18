Ewan McGregor Talks Playing Renton in 'T2: Trainspotting' Featurette

"Much has changed but just as much remains the same." Sony UK has debuted a featurette focused on the character of Renton, played by Ewan McGregor, in the sequel T2: Trainspotting. This seems to be the first of many featurettes, obviously with more coming for the other three main characters - Ewen Bremner as Spud, Jonny Lee Miller as Sick Boy, and Robert Carlyle as Begbie. I actually wish this featurette was longer - it's only 60 seconds and barely has any good footage, but it does do a good job of making me want to see this sequel really bad. It seems like they're ready to bring these characters back again, it might just be the perfect time. I'm excited to see what happens in this one, and I'm looking forward to finding out what everyone else has been up to in the meantime as well. Take a look below and stay tuned for more featurettes.

Here's the newest featurette on Renton in Danny Boyle's T2: Trainspotting, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Boyle's T2: Trainspotting here, along with the very first teaser.

A continuation of the Trainspotting saga reuniting the original characters. Discussing the sequel back in 2013, Danny Boyle stated: "This has been a long time coming. There's always been this long term plan for Trainspotting 2… The reason for doing it again is that people cherish the original, people remember it or have caught up with it if they never saw because they were younger. So you want to make sure you don't disappoint people." The sequel is based on the book Porno by Irvine Welsh, featuring a screenplay by John Hodge. "It's not about trying to cash in on the original. It lives in the shadow of the original to a degree but in a really interesting way…" T2: Trainspotting 2 is directed by Danny Boyle, of the original Trainspotting in 1996. It's scheduled to open in the UK in late January, then in US theaters starting on March 3rd, 2017.