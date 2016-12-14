First Official Trailer for Illumination's Latest Sequel 'Despicable Me 3'

"Dance fight!" Universal has released the first full theatrical trailer for Illumination Entertainment's next sequel to Despicable Me, titled just Despicable Me 3 for now. The story brings back Gru (and his minions) for another misadventure, this time involving his long lost twin brother Dru (who is also voiced by Steve Carell) not seen in this trailer. The full voice cast includes Kristen Wiig back at his side as Lucy Wilde, along with Miranda Cosgrove, Russell Brand, Michael Beattie, Dana Gaier and "South Park's" Trey Parker as the new stuck-in-the-80s villain Balthazar Bratt. Nabbing Parker for a voice is the only thing that interests me about this. They show quite a bit of footage in the trailer, and it looks as amusing as expected.

Here's the first official trailer for Illumination's Despicable Me 3, direct from YouTube:

The team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, returns to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions. Gru's long lost twin emerges and he has to deal with a sibling rivalry. Despicable Me 3 is directed by veteran Illumination filmmakers Kyle Balda (of Minions, The Lorax) and Pierre Coffin (of Minions, Despicable Me), and also co-directed by character designer Eric Guillon. The screenplay is written by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul. Universal will release Illumination's Despicable Me 3 in theaters everywhere starting June 30th, 2017 next summer. Who's excited for more mayhem from Gru?