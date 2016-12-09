First Official Trailers for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' with Tom Holland

"Stay close to the ground. And stay out of trouble." Sony has revealed the first official trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts, produced by Marvel Studios. Tom Holland stars as (the new) Peter Parker, who was first introduced in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War this summer with a small role near the end of the movie. The full cast includes Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Michael Keaton as the villain The Vulture, plus Donald Glover, Robert Downey Jr., Martin Starr, Logan Marshall-Green, Angourie Rice, Hannibal Buress, and Zendaya. This does look much better than the last few Spidey movies, but I'm remaining cautiously optimistic for now. Enjoy!

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming, direct from YouTube:

And here's the international version of the first trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, also on YouTube:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man living in New York City begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Starring the same Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) that first appeared in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, of the films Clown and Cop Car previously. The screenplay is credited to: Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige produced for Marvel Studios, even though Sony is releasing this. Columbia Pictures will open Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters everywhere starting July 7th, 2017 next summer. First impression? Are you in?