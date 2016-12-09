MOVIE TRAILERS

First Official Trailers for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' with Tom Holland

December 9, 2016
Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

"Stay close to the ground. And stay out of trouble." Sony has revealed the first official trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts, produced by Marvel Studios. Tom Holland stars as (the new) Peter Parker, who was first introduced in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War this summer with a small role near the end of the movie. The full cast includes Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Michael Keaton as the villain The Vulture, plus Donald Glover, Robert Downey Jr., Martin Starr, Logan Marshall-Green, Angourie Rice, Hannibal Buress, and Zendaya. This does look much better than the last few Spidey movies, but I'm remaining cautiously optimistic for now. Enjoy!

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming, direct from YouTube:

And here's the international version of the first trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, also on YouTube:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man living in New York City begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Starring the same Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) that first appeared in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, of the films Clown and Cop Car previously. The screenplay is credited to: Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige produced for Marvel Studios, even though Sony is releasing this. Columbia Pictures will open Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters everywhere starting July 7th, 2017 next summer. First impression? Are you in?

  • whoafilms
    Yep, mind-blown!!!!
  • Mark
    The first time a spidey trailer has mattered in many, many years. Wow.
  • Ye cannae change the laws of physics!
  • filmtogo
    Loved it. But...yeah, there's a BUT...the Vulture. I mean, it's like the Goblin from the first Sam Raimi Spidey. I don't like putting those villains in some kind of robotic / mechanic armor. I mean...Spidey is in a suit and it doesn't matter. Why not putting a villain in a suit? I want the Vulture to actually look like a Vulture and not like a Falcon Version 3.0 (oh btw. nice idea of having a Falcon vs. Vulture fight. Hopefully the Vulture doesn't die!)
    • DAVIDPD
      Maybe his suit just enhances his abilities.
    • RAW_D
      With the Falcon and Vulture in the mix, a Condorman reboot can't be far off RIGHT?!?
  • Nash
    Looks like they nailed it this time.
  • steve
    The fat Asian friend went to a couple of my friends film school in NYC and was in a terrible student film the same year he filmed this lmao crazy as hell. If you wanna see the film, it's called north woods, the trailer is on YouTube
  • Wonderful. I like it. I see what they did with the boat scene. It was an homage to the amazing Sam Raimi's Spiderman 2.
    • RAW_D
      Homage or blatant rip-off? I was with the trailer until that scene popped up. And I shook my head and thought to myself "IS NOTHING SACRED?!?" Not in Hollywood. NOT IN HOLLYWOOD.
      • I can forgive them this rip-off, as long as the rest will be an original stuff. All in all, I am satisfied by this new remake. This Peter Parker is the jokester and smart ass we all love.
  • Cyberdine
    Wow, I'm actually impressed by this. What a comeback Michael Keaton has made, although, in my opinion, he's always been a great actor.
  • Jon Odishaw
    I thought this was underwhelming. The Vulture looks cool but there is very little wow factor. I'll still be seeing it in theatres though.
    • DAVIDPD
      That's fair. We've been nailed by this IP five times every few years so that's to be expected from a lot of viewers. // The WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES trailer is the sickness though...!!
  • DAVIDPD
    Looks just about perfect to me! Once they fix the eyes in post, they will have a mega hit on their hands.
  • Kenobi
    It looks OK...a little underwhelmed to be honest
  • RAW_D
    I was with the trailer until the scene with the two halves of the ship and the Iron Man/Spidey fly by at the end. I know it will do gangbusters, and I think Tom Holland is perfectly cast, but I just feel burnt-out with this franchise and I'm just not excited about it anymore. I'm sure the movie will have highs and lows, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2 has my ticket.
  • Payne by name
    I used to love the comic cartoons but none of the recent live action films (Maguire or Garfield) hit the mark for me. This has certainly tickled my interest, so I'm up for it.
  • Lagoya
    I'M MOIST!
  • shiboleth
    I guess that means to be older, but ... does anyone really need another Spiderman film? Yeah, I know the answer, but still ...
  • hmmm and hmmmm... Certainly no guardians 2 trailer and i just dislike his voice like in Captain America... Nope, not for me.
  • PeterGriffin
    Not really feeling it... Looks generic as hell. Been there, done that.

