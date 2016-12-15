First Teaser for Hiromasa Yonebayashi's 'Mary and the Witch's Flower'

A new Studio Ghibli film?! Not quite. It's a new Studio Ponoc film. In fact, it's the first Studio Ponoc film, directed by the same filmmaker who worked at Studio Ghibli for years. Mary and the Witch's Flower is the new film from Hiromasa Yonebayashi, the director of of The Secret World of Arrietty and When Marnie Was There, with music by Takatsugu Muramatsu, based on "The Little Broomstick" by Mary Stewart. It tells the story of a girl who discovers a broomstick and goes to a witches school only to learn that some animals are being kept in cages. This definitely looks and feels like a Ghibli film, no doubt, from all the stunning background art to the animation to the fantasy elements and characters. I want to see this sooner than later.

First teaser trailer for Hiromasa Yonebayashi's Mary and the Witch's Flower, on YouTube (via TFS):

It is Tib the black cat who leads Mary to the strange flower in the woods. When she discovers a broomstick shortly afterwards, she is astonished to feel it jump in to action. Before she can gather her wits, it is whisking her over the treetops, above the clouds, and in to the grounds of Endor College, where: 'All Examinations Coached for by A Competent Staff of Fully-Qualified Witches.' Here she discovers evidence of a terrible experiment in transformation - deformed and mutant animals imprisoned in cages. In the moment after her broomstick takes off, she realises that Tib has been captured. Mary and the Witch's Flower (or Meari to majo no hana in Japanese) is directed by filmmaker Hiromasa Yonebayashi, of The Secret World of Arrietty and When Marnie Was There. It's based on the book "The Little Broomstick" by Mary Stewart. The film is set to open in Japan in the summer of 2017. Stay tuned for more release updates.