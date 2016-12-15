MOVIE TRAILERS

First Teaser for Hiromasa Yonebayashi's 'Mary and the Witch's Flower'

by
December 15, 2016
A new Studio Ghibli film?! Not quite. It's a new Studio Ponoc film. In fact, it's the first Studio Ponoc film, directed by the same filmmaker who worked at Studio Ghibli for years. Mary and the Witch's Flower is the new film from Hiromasa Yonebayashi, the director of of The Secret World of Arrietty and When Marnie Was There, with music by Takatsugu Muramatsu, based on "The Little Broomstick" by Mary Stewart. It tells the story of a girl who discovers a broomstick and goes to a witches school only to learn that some animals are being kept in cages. This definitely looks and feels like a Ghibli film, no doubt, from all the stunning background art to the animation to the fantasy elements and characters. I want to see this sooner than later.

It is Tib the black cat who leads Mary to the strange flower in the woods. When she discovers a broomstick shortly afterwards, she is astonished to feel it jump in to action. Before she can gather her wits, it is whisking her over the treetops, above the clouds, and in to the grounds of Endor College, where: 'All Examinations Coached for by A Competent Staff of Fully-Qualified Witches.' Here she discovers evidence of a terrible experiment in transformation - deformed and mutant animals imprisoned in cages. In the moment after her broomstick takes off, she realises that Tib has been captured. Mary and the Witch's Flower (or Meari to majo no hana in Japanese) is directed by filmmaker Hiromasa Yonebayashi, of The Secret World of Arrietty and When Marnie Was There. It's based on the book "The Little Broomstick" by Mary Stewart. The film is set to open in Japan in the summer of 2017. Stay tuned for more release updates.

  • DAVIDPD
    Who doesn't love a good magical girl anime? This looks very good and THE BORROWERS/ARIETTY was surprisingly good. So I am in good spirits.
  • Had me at space suits turning into dolphins
  • shiboleth
    I want to have super powers and be as happy as this girl is ...
  • RAW_D
    Now THAT...was a TEASER! I want to see mooooore! Can't say that I'm familiar with this guys other work though (The Secret World of Arrietty and When Marnie Was There)....I've only seen Spirited Away, Howls Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke. Are they on par with those and worth a watch?
    • I can't say for sure, but it probably is. The dude always tells his stories from a kid perspective. Which is why it is so powerful. Loved My neighbor Totoro and spirited away.

