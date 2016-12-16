Full Trailer for Australian Coming-of-Age 'Jasper Jones' with Levi Miller

"We don't know who's out there!" The first trailer has debuted for an Australian coming-of-age drama titled Jasper Jones, adapted from Craig Silvey’s bestselling Australian novel of the same name. The film stars Levi Miller as a 14-year-old boy living in a small town, who is awoken by a local man named Jasper Jones, played by Aaron L. McGrath. Jasper leads him deep into the forest and shows him something that will change his life forever, setting them both on a dangerous journey to solve a mystery that will consume the entire community. This kind of sounds a bit like Stand by Me by way of Australia, and the trailer has a bit of that feeling. This also stars Hugo Weaving, Toni Collette, Angourie Rice, Matt Nable, Dan Wyllie, and Myles Pollard. Not sure when this film will show up in the US, but it actually looks pretty damn good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rachel Perkins' Jasper Jones, direct from YouTube:

Jasper Jones is a coming of age story about Charlie Bucktin, a bookish boy of 14. On the night that Jasper Jones, the town's mixed race outcast shows him the dead body of young Laura Wishart, Charlie's life is changed forever. Entrusted with this secret and believing Jasper to be innocent, Charlie embarks on a dangerous journey to find the true killer. Set over the scorching summer holidays of 1965, Charlie defeats the local racists, faces the breakup of his parents and falls head over heels in love as he discovers what it means to be truly courageous. Jasper Jones is directed by filmmaker Rachel Perkins, of Bran Nue Dae, One Night the Moon, and Radiance previously. The script is by Shaun Grant, based on the book by Craig Silvey. Jasper Jones will open in Australia in March of 2017, but no US release has been set. Interested?