First Trailer for Sundance Film 'The Last Word' with Shirley MacLaine

"Is there just one thing you can say about her that is 'nice'?" Bleecker Street has released the trailer for an amusing indie drama titled The Last Word, from director Mark Pellington (Arlington Road, Mothman Prophecies,Henry Poole Is Here), starring Shirley MacLaine as an aging business woman who decides to craft her obituary before her death. MacLaine confronts Anne Sherman, played by Amanda Seyfried, but is not happy with the results. The two start up an unlikely friendship, and learn even more about life as they work together. The cast includes Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski, Alanna Ubach, Adina Porter, Tom Everett Scott, Joel Murray and Sarah Baker. This is premiering at Sundance in early 2017. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Pellington's The Last Word, direct from YouTube:

In The Last Word, Shirley MacLaine is Harriet Lauler, a once successful businesswoman in tight control of every aspect of her life. As she reflects upon her accomplishments, she's suddenly inspired to engage a young local writer, Anne Sherman (Amanda Seyfried), to pen her life's story. When the initial result doesn't meet Harriet's high expectations, she sets out to reshape the way she is remembered, with Anne dragged along as an unwilling accomplice. As the journey unfolds, the two women develop a unique bond which alters not only Harriet’s legacy, but also Anne's future. The Last Word is directed by American filmmaker Mark Pellington, of the films Arlington Road, The Mothman Prophecies, U2 3D, Henry Poole Is Here and I Melt with You previously. The screenplay is by Stuart Ross Fink. The film is premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January, before opening in theaters starting March 3rd, 2017. Curious?