First Trailer for the 'Baywatch' Movie with Dwayne Johnson & Zac Efron

by
December 8, 2016
"It's up to us to restore the Baywatch brand." Oh boy, here we go. Paramount has unveiled the teaser trailer for the Baywatch movie, yes, a movie based on the TV show about lifeguards at a beach. As expected, this is packed full of beautiful people. Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron star as the two lifeguards who butt heads on the Baywatch squad. The rest of the big cast includes Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Pamela Anderson, Ilfenesh Hadera, Charlotte McKinney, Kelly Rohrbach, David Hasselhoff, and Hannibal Buress. If this reminds you of the Reno 911! Miami movie, it might be because Robert Ben Garant & Thomas Lennon are credited as story writers on this. Still not sure if this is going to be any good.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Seth Gordon's Baywatch, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Based on the original TV show that debuted in 1981. Baywatch is directed by American filmmaker Seth Gordon, of The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, and Identity Thief previously. The screenplay is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, with story credits for Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon (of "Reno 911"), David Ronn & Jay Scherick. Paramount will release Seth Gordon's Baywatch in theaters everywhere starting May 19th, 2017 next summer. Who's ready to go to the beach?

  • DAVIDPD
    Not going to lie, I'm pleasantly surprised by this.
  • Jon Odishaw
    This looks ridiculous and stupid but I will watch anything with Dwayne Johnson so I'm in. That last seen was a treat, also.
  • SteadyEddieTX
    Looks funny.
  • RAW_D
    This....wasn't as terrible as I was anticipating. Not theater worthy, but something to chill to on a Saturday night when I want to laugh @ stupid stuff and relax.
  • MAWG
    Kind of has a Central Intelligence feel to it, and I enjoyed that movie.
    • Jon Odishaw
      I did too. Changed my Facebook to Bob stone. Not because I thought the movie was THAT good but just so I could post "now doin bidniss as Bob stone"
  • Kenobi
    There isn't enough boobs to make this one appealing
  • chuckpenz
    This looks hilarious.
  • David Diaz
    Yeah this was surprisingly funny. Would definitely give this a shot. But I'm sure if I told my wife I was going to see this for the comedy and action she'd laugh her ass off.
    • I wouldn't even try to tell my wife that I have watched the trailer. Too dangerous.
      • David Diaz
        Haha. Mine wouldn't care that I watched the trailer. I just won't tell her how many times. jk LOL
        • shiboleth
          Easy for you guys. My just caught me watching ...
          • ;D The only way to get away with it is to tell her how ridiculous and ugly are the actresses.
          • shiboleth
            Well, not exactly ugly. but not so much beautiful and very shallow. And hope that she believes me. Especially when you have to say it numerous times...
          • Don't underestimate the power of the (woman) Force. She can detect the smallest disturbance in the tone of your voice or body language. ;D
          • shiboleth
            Exactly. that's what I wanted to convey. Ugh, dangerous creatures, dangerous creatures indeed ...
      • Higgens
        Wow, your wife sopunds a tad....controling, if watching Baywatch could get you in trouble. Me and my wife like to discuss who has nicer tits and HOHO that Daddario is high on our list.
        • Well, because mine knows how weak and vulnerable I am when I'm in from of a half nekid woman.
          • Higgens
            If front of REAL women, sure, I keep out of those situations myself, no good reason. But like does the misses get bent if you watch porn to rub one out? That shit would drive me NUTS!
  • armeetapus16
    At this point, I'll watch just about anything The Rock is in
  • shiboleth
    This still looks pretty mindless. And where is Mitch Buchannon?
  • Payne by name
    I liked the tone of that. Props to the Rock man. I love that although he seems a stand up guy, he's still prepared to have a laugh, swear, talk about sex etc. What I mean is that although a massive movie commodity, he hasn't become so detached that you feel everything is done through a PR man's yes/no tick box filter. I certainly check this out.

