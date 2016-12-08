First Trailer for the 'Baywatch' Movie with Dwayne Johnson & Zac Efron

"It's up to us to restore the Baywatch brand." Oh boy, here we go. Paramount has unveiled the teaser trailer for the Baywatch movie, yes, a movie based on the TV show about lifeguards at a beach. As expected, this is packed full of beautiful people. Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron star as the two lifeguards who butt heads on the Baywatch squad. The rest of the big cast includes Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Pamela Anderson, Ilfenesh Hadera, Charlotte McKinney, Kelly Rohrbach, David Hasselhoff, and Hannibal Buress. If this reminds you of the Reno 911! Miami movie, it might be because Robert Ben Garant & Thomas Lennon are credited as story writers on this. Still not sure if this is going to be any good.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Seth Gordon's Baywatch, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Based on the original TV show that debuted in 1981. Baywatch is directed by American filmmaker Seth Gordon, of The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, and Identity Thief previously. The screenplay is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, with story credits for Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon (of "Reno 911"), David Ronn & Jay Scherick. Paramount will release Seth Gordon's Baywatch in theaters everywhere starting May 19th, 2017 next summer. Who's ready to go to the beach?