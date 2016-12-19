First UK Trailer for Alice Lowe's Pregnancy Black Comedy 'Prevenge'

"Baby knows what to do. Baby will tell you what to do." The first UK trailer has debuted online for an indie black comedy, pregnancy horror titled Prevenge, about a pregnant mum who goes on a homicidal rampage encouraged by her unborn baby. This is the first feature film directed by Alice Lowe, an actor most might recognize from Sightseers, who also wrote the script and stars in this film, too. Described as a "pitch black, wryly British comedy", the film follows Ruth, played by Lowe, a woman seven months pregnant who listens to what her baby tells her and takes out anyone who stands in her way. Also starring Kate Dickie, Gemma Whelan, Jo Hartley, Kayvan Novak and Eileen Davies. This looks so messed up, but also wicked fun.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Alice Lowe's Prevenge, originally posted by The Guardian:

Prevenge follows Ruth, a pregnant woman on a killing spree. It’s her misanthropic unborn baby dictating Ruth’s actions, holding society responsible for the absence of a father. The child speaks to Ruth from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood. Prevenge is both written and directed by UK actor-turned-filmmaker Alice Lowe, making her feature directorial debut after a short film previously. She also wrote and starred in Ben Wheatley's Sightseers. This premiered at the Venice, Toronto and London Film Festivals earlier this year. Prevenge opens in UK theaters starting February 2017, but doesn't have a US release yet.