MOVIE TRAILERS

First UK Trailer for Alice Lowe's Pregnancy Black Comedy 'Prevenge'

by
December 19, 2016
Source: The Guardian

Prevenge Trailer

"Baby knows what to do. Baby will tell you what to do." The first UK trailer has debuted online for an indie black comedy, pregnancy horror titled Prevenge, about a pregnant mum who goes on a homicidal rampage encouraged by her unborn baby. This is the first feature film directed by Alice Lowe, an actor most might recognize from Sightseers, who also wrote the script and stars in this film, too. Described as a "pitch black, wryly British comedy", the film follows Ruth, played by Lowe, a woman seven months pregnant who listens to what her baby tells her and takes out anyone who stands in her way. Also starring Kate Dickie, Gemma Whelan, Jo Hartley, Kayvan Novak and Eileen Davies. This looks so messed up, but also wicked fun.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Alice Lowe's Prevenge, originally posted by The Guardian:

Prevenge Movie

Prevenge follows Ruth, a pregnant woman on a killing spree. It’s her misanthropic unborn baby dictating Ruth’s actions, holding society responsible for the absence of a father. The child speaks to Ruth from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood. Prevenge is both written and directed by UK actor-turned-filmmaker Alice Lowe, making her feature directorial debut after a short film previously. She also wrote and starred in Ben Wheatley's Sightseers. This premiered at the Venice, Toronto and London Film Festivals earlier this year. Prevenge opens in UK theaters starting February 2017, but doesn't have a US release yet.

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • In the first picture, she looks like Honeythorn Gump's mom.
  • DAVIDPD
    Yeah the plot sounds familiar. I think there was a crazy maniac who tried to use the same excuse in court.
  • there's a bit of a Jam vibe to this.
  • shiboleth
    Boldly goes where ... Yeah, this looks interesting in some intended dark way ...
  • Terry Craig
    This looks like the good kind of cult movie... possibly even great. Lowe delivers the madness and dry humour just perfectly. I liked Sightseers, so I look forward to this.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS