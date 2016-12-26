From Han Solo to Mulan: The 2018 Release Schedule is Now Available

We're a week away from kicking off 2017 and that means it's time to launch our 2018 Release Schedule. This brand new release date schedule is now available, filled with currently confirmed release dates for the year 2018. This features quite a few big movies, including Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One which was set for 2017 and pushed back to 2018. This delay also happened with James Cameron's Avatar 2, which was also supposed to arriving in 2017 and is now likely (hopefully?) hitting theaters in late 2018. There's quite a few other interesting projects lined up. 2016 was an intriguing year for movies, with many big Hollywood blockbusters turning out lackluster, but hopefully things are looking up between 2017 and 2018. Read on.

To visit the 2018 release schedule online, click here. You can also find our Google Calendar listings here.

Here's a quick list of releases set for 2018: more comic book movies including Marvel's big epic Avengers: Infinity War, Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, James Wan's Aquaman, DC's The Flash, the Deadpool sequel, and Marvel's sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. The are a bunch of other sequels scheduled as well: Joe Carnahan's Bad Boys for Life, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Fifty Shades Freed, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Wreck-It Ralph 2, Transformers 6, Pixar's The Incredibles 2, Jurassic World 2, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Mission: Impossible 6, The Equalizer 2, Hotel Transylvania 3, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. James Cameron's Avatar 2 is also likely opening in December 2018 (if he stays on schedule, since it has already been pushed back multiple times before this).

Other projects currently on the 2018 schedule include Shane Black's The Predator, Disney's live-action Mulan movie, Andy Serkis' Jungle Book movie, a few video game adaptations including Tomb Raider and Rampage (and perhaps Uncharted if it ever gets back on track?); Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, Ava DuVernay's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, the all-women Ocean's Eight movie, Robert Rodriguez's adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel, Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star is Born, the new Animated Spider-Man movie, Disney's Mary Poppins Return opening on Christmas Day 2018. And of course there's the Han Solo spin-off Star Wars movie from directors Phil Lord & Chris Miller, currently scheduled for release in May. Lots of exciting films on the horizon over the next two years to keep an eye on.

As always, release dates are subject to change. We'll continue to watch closely for updates & news on 2018.