Intense New International Trailer for Martin Scorsese's Film 'Silence'

by
December 21, 2016
"The price for your glory is their suffering." A new full-length international trailer has arrived for Martin Scorsese's Silence, which will be quietly opening in select cinemas in the US starting this Friday. Adapted from Shûsaku Endô's novel, Silence is about two priests who travel to Japan in the 17th century in order to figure out what is happening there. They discover Japan is opposed to Catholicism and removing anyone supporting it. Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield star. Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds also play two priests, with a Japanese cast including Tadanobu Asano, Shin'ya Tsukamoto, Yôsuke Kubozuka, Issei Ogata and Yoshi Oida. Early buzz says that this is one of Scorsese's best, more meditative and quiet than his usual work, but with so much to say (especially about religion and faith). Now this is a great trailer.

Two Jesuit priests, Sebastião Rodrigues and Francis Garrpe, travel to 17th century Japan which has, under the Tokugawa shogunate, banned Catholicism and almost all foreign contact. There they witness the persecution of Japanese Christians at the hands of their own government which wishes to purge Japan of all western influence. Eventually the priests separate and Rodrigues travels the countryside, wondering why God remains silent while His children suffer. Silence is directed by veteran Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, of The Wolf of Wall Street, Hugo, Shutter Island, Shine a Light, The Departed, The Aviator, Gangs of New York, Kundun, Casino, Cape Fear, Goodfellas and more films. The screenplay is by Jay Cocks, adapted from Shûsaku Endô's novel of the same name. Paramount will release Scorsese's Silence in select theaters starting December 23rd, before expanding wider throughout January. Going to see this?

  • DAVIDPD
    A perfect example of the yang religion can bring. "For every a cross, a nail."
  • Jon Odishaw
    This looks powerful but I have to say that without Scorsese behind the camera I doubt I would think twice about this film.
  • Andrew is a good whiner.
  • 2001HAL
    This is twice now that Andrew Garfield has been a peaceful man of faith amongst militant Japanese. His next movie he needs to play Godzilla so he can finally get his ass whoop on.
  • Mark
    Scorsese man. I don't even know what they were saying half the time, and I had tears in my eyes by the end. I'll be seeing this.
  • tree
    seems scorsese & rodrigo prieto are channeling kurosawa's style in some of these shots
  • Lagoya
    This looks gay. who wants to watch a movie about guys with small peckers
    • Lagoya
      Here we go again, an imposter who is using my username to post insulting comments. Mods please delete. - The REAL Lagoya.
      • grimjob
        That's happened before?
  • RAW_D
    The impact of that first scene sans music...just art man. Complete art.
  • shiboleth
    This will be done good, since it is a good director. But I see nothing interesting in it...

