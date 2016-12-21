Intense New International Trailer for Martin Scorsese's Film 'Silence'

"The price for your glory is their suffering." A new full-length international trailer has arrived for Martin Scorsese's Silence, which will be quietly opening in select cinemas in the US starting this Friday. Adapted from Shûsaku Endô's novel, Silence is about two priests who travel to Japan in the 17th century in order to figure out what is happening there. They discover Japan is opposed to Catholicism and removing anyone supporting it. Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield star. Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds also play two priests, with a Japanese cast including Tadanobu Asano, Shin'ya Tsukamoto, Yôsuke Kubozuka, Issei Ogata and Yoshi Oida. Early buzz says that this is one of Scorsese's best, more meditative and quiet than his usual work, but with so much to say (especially about religion and faith). Now this is a great trailer.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Martin Scorsese's Silence, direct from YouTube:

Two Jesuit priests, Sebastião Rodrigues and Francis Garrpe, travel to 17th century Japan which has, under the Tokugawa shogunate, banned Catholicism and almost all foreign contact. There they witness the persecution of Japanese Christians at the hands of their own government which wishes to purge Japan of all western influence. Eventually the priests separate and Rodrigues travels the countryside, wondering why God remains silent while His children suffer. Silence is directed by veteran Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, of The Wolf of Wall Street, Hugo, Shutter Island, Shine a Light, The Departed, The Aviator, Gangs of New York, Kundun, Casino, Cape Fear, Goodfellas and more films. The screenplay is by Jay Cocks, adapted from Shûsaku Endô's novel of the same name. Paramount will release Scorsese's Silence in select theaters starting December 23rd, before expanding wider throughout January. Going to see this?