James Franco & Zachary Quinto Star in First Trailer for 'I Am Michael'

"I just feel like something shook me and woke me up." "And that someone is God?" Brainstorm Media has released an official trailer for the film titled I Am Michael, which first premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival nearly two years ago. The film is finally getting released in January, a few months after Justin Kelly's other film King Cobra hit art house cinemas. I Am Michael tells a dramatized version of the true story of a man named Michael Glatze, who renounced his homosexuality after discovering religion. James Franco stars, along with Zachary Quinto as his boyfriend, and a cast including Emma Roberts, Daryl Hannah, Charlie Carver and Leven Rambin. This actually looks quite good, might need to check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Justin Kelly's I Am Michael, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

A gay-rights advocate (James Franco) shocks his boyfriend (Zachary Quinto), friends and family when he publicly renounces his homosexuality and marries a woman (Emma Roberts) in this controversial true story. I Am Michael is both written and directed by filmmaker Justin Kelly, his second feature film along with King Cobra which also opened in theaters this year. The script is by Justin Kelly and Stacey Miller; based on the magazine article "My Ex-Gay Friend" by Benoit Denizet Lewis. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015, and also played at the Berlin, Atlanta, Seattle and Chicago Film Festivals that year. Brainstorm Media opens I Am Michael in select theaters + on VOD starting January 27th, 2017.