MOVIE TRAILERS

Karla Souza Stars in Official Trailer for 'Everybody Loves Somebody'

by
December 20, 2016
Source: YouTube

Everybody Loves Somebody Trailer

"All you've ever done is leave. Everybody loves somebody eventually…" Aw, charming and true. Pantelion Films has debuted the trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Everybody Loves Somebody, from Mexican filmmaker Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, about a big wedding in Mexico. Mexican actress Karla Souza (seen on "How to Get Away with Murder") stars as Clara Barron, a woman who has trouble figuring out her love life. During her trip home for a wedding, her "crazy" family provides her with some guidance for her life. The full cast includes José María Yazpik, Ben O'Toole, K.C. Clyde, Tiaré Scanda, Patricia Bernal, and Alejandro Camacho. This probably won't appeal to everyone, but it does have some charm.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Catalina Aguilar Mastretta's Everybody Loves Somebody, on YouTube:

Everybody Loves Somebody

On the surface, the young and beautiful Clara Barron (Karla Souza) seems to have everything - a great job as an OB-GYN; a great house in LA; and a big fun-loving Mexican family. But, the one thing Clara doesn't have figured out is her love life. Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities - only to be caught by surprise when her ex- boyfriend (and family favorite) suddenly shows up after disappearing from her life completely. Torn, Clara must decide between going back to the past or open her heart to new and unexpected possibilities. Everybody Loves Somebody is both written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, of the film The Hours with You previously. Pantelion Films will release Everybody Loves Somebody in select US theaters starting February 17th, 2017 coming in the next few months. Anyone interested in seeing this?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Plot torn straight out of a CW series.
  • shiboleth
    She's cute. As for the film, nothing special. Who knows, someday in not so demanding mood for something ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS