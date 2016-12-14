MOVIE TRAILERS

Katherine Heigl & Rosario Dawson in First Trailer for 'Unforgettable'

by
December 14, 2016
Source: YouTube

Unforgettable Trailer

"How well do you really know Julia?" Warner Bros has released the trailer for a romantic thriller titled Unforgettable, about a woman who sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband's new wife. The man-in-the-middle is played by Geoff Stults, and the two women are played by Katherine Heigl (with some seriously wicked blonde hair that makes her look like Monica Bellucci) and Rosario Dawson. The film is also a reunion for Heigl and Di Novi, who previously collaborated on Life as We Know It. The main cast also includes young actress Isabella Rice, Simon Kassianides, Whitney Cummings, Robert Wisdom and Cheryl Ladd. From the description, this seems like a comedy but it's actually a crazy twisted thriller.

Here's the first official trailer for Denise Di Novi's Unforgettable, direct from WB's YouTube:

Unforgettable

Heigl stars as Tessa Connover, who is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Dawson)—not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly (Isabella Rice). Trying to settle into her new role as a wife and a stepmother, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa's jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia's dream into her ultimate nightmare. Unforgettable is directed by veteran producer Denise Di Novi, making her directorial debut. The script is by David Leslie Johnson and Christina Hodson. Warner Bros opens Unforgettable in theaters starting April 21st, 2017 next spring.

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    It's HAI-GUHL!
  • shiboleth
    Standard tv production with K. Heigle on a loose without a particular reason ...
  • RAW_D
    WHY ROSARIO DAWSON?! You're a better actress than this BS! And I feel like we've seen this before....a big NOPE for me on this.
  • Guest_of_Honor
    Looks forgettable to me.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS