Katherine Heigl & Rosario Dawson in First Trailer for 'Unforgettable'

"How well do you really know Julia?" Warner Bros has released the trailer for a romantic thriller titled Unforgettable, about a woman who sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband's new wife. The man-in-the-middle is played by Geoff Stults, and the two women are played by Katherine Heigl (with some seriously wicked blonde hair that makes her look like Monica Bellucci) and Rosario Dawson. The film is also a reunion for Heigl and Di Novi, who previously collaborated on Life as We Know It. The main cast also includes young actress Isabella Rice, Simon Kassianides, Whitney Cummings, Robert Wisdom and Cheryl Ladd. From the description, this seems like a comedy but it's actually a crazy twisted thriller.

Here's the first official trailer for Denise Di Novi's Unforgettable, direct from WB's YouTube:

Heigl stars as Tessa Connover, who is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Dawson)—not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly (Isabella Rice). Trying to settle into her new role as a wife and a stepmother, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa's jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia's dream into her ultimate nightmare. Unforgettable is directed by veteran producer Denise Di Novi, making her directorial debut. The script is by David Leslie Johnson and Christina Hodson. Warner Bros opens Unforgettable in theaters starting April 21st, 2017 next spring.