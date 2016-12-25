Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from FirstShowing's Movie Geeks

Joyeux Noel! Gledelig Jul! Fröhliche Weihnachten! Mele Kalikimaka! From all of us at FirstShowing.net, we want to wish every one our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays! Whether you're with your family or with friends or whether it's snowing or sunny, we hope you have a wonderful week. For those that follow the tradition of seeing a movie on Christmas Day, we hope you enjoy your selection this year with a very diverse sets of films - sci-fi romance, animation, a video game movie, new Star Wars, and plenty others. News and trailers always slow down during the holidays, but we'll be back at it again in 2017.

Some fun holiday-themed Star Wars art direct from Lucasfilm to keep you in cheerful spirits this weekend:

Showing in theaters now is, as we all already know, Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but there's also Collateral Beauty, Manchester by the Sea (in wide release), Assassin's Creed, Passengers, Why Him?, Illumination's Sing, as well as limited releases including Mike Mills' 20th Century Women, Theodore Melfi's Hidden Figures, Ben Affleck's Live By Night, and Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann. Next year's Christmas line-up looks quite promising, too. In theaters on Christmas Day in 2017 is The Greatest Showman movie starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum; opening a week before is the new Jumanji, Pitch Perfect 3, Mark Wahlberg in The Six Billion Dollar Man, and Alexander Payne's new comedy Downsizing. Plus, of course, there's Star Wars: Episode VIII from director Rian Johnson hitting theaters worldwide. Enjoy the weekend.