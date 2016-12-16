Michael Caine & Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff's 'Going in Style' Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS

December 16, 2016
"Let's go get our money back." Warner Bros has released the first trailer for Zach Braff's new comedy, titled Going in Style, starring three very talented actors: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine & Alan Arkin. These three decide to team up for a heist to knock over a bank that absconded with their money, so they can retire "in style". The full cast includes Joey King, Ann-Margret, Matt Dillon, Peter Serafinowicz, John Ortiz and Josh Pais. I'm surprised Zach Braff isn't in this film as well, considering he's appeared in every other movie he has directed so far, but all for the better. This looks funnier than expected, probably because these three actors are always so much fun to watch, but I'm still not sure how enjoyable this will be.

Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin team up as lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty, in Zach Braff's Going in Style. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. Going in Style is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Zach Braff, director of the films Garden State and Wish I Was Here previously. The screenplay is written by Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent, Hidden Figures), based on the 1979 story by Edward Cannon. Warner Bros will release Going in Style in theaters everywhere starting April 7th, 2017 next spring. Who's interested?

  • kitano0
    Looks entertaining, but it's going to be hard to top the original...
    • RAW_D
      The original? THIS IS A REMAKE?!?
      • kitano0
        yup...the original (1979) starred George Burns, Lee Strasberg and Art Carney.
        • RAW_D
          Nice! Thanks for the heads up. And why am I not surprised @ Hollywood! LOL
  • shiboleth
    They are good, experienced guys. That's all there is to it...
  • redtie
    Much like Tom Hardy, I'll give anything with Alan Arkin a chance.
    • RAW_D
      He'll always be Peevy to me.
  • That poster. Art.
    • RAW_D
      Such fine actors and a semi-amusing trailer represented by a sub-par poster that looked like someone on Fiver designed it.
  • DAVIDPD
    Serious fine to good movie here. Sometimes that's all you need.
  • RAW_D
    This looks like the new, albeit better "Wild Hogs" of 2017. I LOVE and respect all three of these guys, so I hope it does well for them. I'm sure my parents will see it and love it. I'll catch it on Netflix...

