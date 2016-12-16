Michael Caine & Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff's 'Going in Style' Trailer

"Let's go get our money back." Warner Bros has released the first trailer for Zach Braff's new comedy, titled Going in Style, starring three very talented actors: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine & Alan Arkin. These three decide to team up for a heist to knock over a bank that absconded with their money, so they can retire "in style". The full cast includes Joey King, Ann-Margret, Matt Dillon, Peter Serafinowicz, John Ortiz and Josh Pais. I'm surprised Zach Braff isn't in this film as well, considering he's appeared in every other movie he has directed so far, but all for the better. This looks funnier than expected, probably because these three actors are always so much fun to watch, but I'm still not sure how enjoyable this will be.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Zach Braff's Going in Style, direct from WB's YouTube:

Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin team up as lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty, in Zach Braff's Going in Style. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. Going in Style is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Zach Braff, director of the films Garden State and Wish I Was Here previously. The screenplay is written by Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent, Hidden Figures), based on the 1979 story by Edward Cannon. Warner Bros will release Going in Style in theaters everywhere starting April 7th, 2017 next spring. Who's interested?