More Stunts in First Trailer for F. Gary Gray's 'The Fate of the Furious'

December 11, 2016
"Let's play." Ready for more? Universal has unleashed the first official trailer for Fast and the Furious 8, titled officially The Fate of the Furious (ugh), directed by F. Gary Gray (of Straight Outta Compton most recently). After the massive success of Furious 7 in 2015, this franchise continues to roll with Vin Diesel leading the way. The cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Lucas Black, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, plus two newcomers to this one: Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron (as a character named "Cipher"). As expected, this looks absolutely ridiculous with insane stunts (in and out of cars) that seem to defy physics, not to mention common sense. This won't be for everyone, but it does look fun. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for F. Gary Gray's The Fate of the Furious, direct from YouTube:

The Fate of the Furious Movie

The Fate of the Furious Poster

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage… and to bring home the man who made them a family. The Fate of the Furious (Fast 8) is directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, of the films Friday, The Negotiator, A Man Apart, The Italian Job, Be Cool, Law Abiding Citizen and Straight Outta Compton previously. The screenplay is once again written by Chris Morgan. Universal will open The Fate of the Furious in theaters everywhere on April 14th, 2017 just before the summer kicks off.

  • DAVIDPD
    SUBMARINE!!! // Kind of surprised they used "I'm a beat you like a Cherokee drum."
    • Akirakorn
      Yeah, well that just means FF9 (or 10) will have a spaceship! Hopefully with Charlie Day as an astronaut. SPACESHIP!!!
  • Akirakorn
    I can't wait to see this... ...for Tormund Giantsbane's cameo!
    • He just punches cars into the outer atmosphere. That's his special skill.
  • Nielsen700
    I really want the Crank boys to do one of these.
  • Kenobi
    Given the franchise's trajectory the next one pretty much has to either be in space or involve time travel...or both
    • Higgens
      I dont know if you are joking but I would totally be down for some space action in the F&F franchise.
      • Mark
        Heck yes!
  • rorschach
    The Bald and the Furious
  • Jon Odishaw
    This is the epitome of escapism and I am all for it.
  • Oriyan J. Ovadia
    Still don't see the problem using police road spikes. Instead of bailing guys out of jail and stuff..
  • Cyberdine
    FF9 - Here we go again...........again!
  • bumboclot
    Looks really stupid (the main hero turns evil? in the 8th movie no less?) and full of crazy stunts. Pretty much what makes this series great.
    • In the 9th opus, he will kill babies and his wife
      • shiboleth
        He kills nobody, he just plays like he is. It's that bad ...
        • Yep. He should stop this or he will end up being the caricature of himself.
          • shiboleth
            Not that he's very far from it ...
  • shiboleth
    I expect this to merge with Bad Santa and Jurassic park at some point ...
  • Mark
    I want my FF9 rocket ship battle! It can happen! This gives me hope, I love these stupid movies. The first couple are nearly unwatchable at this point, they seem so restrained by comparison.
  • Best title yet?

FACEBOOK + LINKS