More Stunts in First Trailer for F. Gary Gray's 'The Fate of the Furious'

"Let's play." Ready for more? Universal has unleashed the first official trailer for Fast and the Furious 8, titled officially The Fate of the Furious (ugh), directed by F. Gary Gray (of Straight Outta Compton most recently). After the massive success of Furious 7 in 2015, this franchise continues to roll with Vin Diesel leading the way. The cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Lucas Black, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, plus two newcomers to this one: Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron (as a character named "Cipher"). As expected, this looks absolutely ridiculous with insane stunts (in and out of cars) that seem to defy physics, not to mention common sense. This won't be for everyone, but it does look fun. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for F. Gary Gray's The Fate of the Furious, direct from YouTube:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage… and to bring home the man who made them a family. The Fate of the Furious (Fast 8) is directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, of the films Friday, The Negotiator, A Man Apart, The Italian Job, Be Cool, Law Abiding Citizen and Straight Outta Compton previously. The screenplay is once again written by Chris Morgan. Universal will open The Fate of the Furious in theaters everywhere on April 14th, 2017 just before the summer kicks off.