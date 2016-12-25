Must Watch: Full Red Band Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Covenant'

"You sure about this, Captain?" 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first trailer for Alien: Covenant, the highly anticipated sci-fi follow-up to Prometheus, once again directed by Sir Ridley Scott. This is the latest movie in the Alien Anthology, bringing back the xenomorph alien as well as the R-rating, and it looks damn good. Dark and violent and scary. Michael Fassbender also returns as the android David, and Noomi Rapace is back somehow, along with Guy Pearce as Weyland. Katherine Waterston stars as Daniels. The thriller also co-stars Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, and Amy Seimetz. The final scene that this trailer ends on looks brutal. Wow.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, direct from YouTube:

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting on May 19th, 2017 next summer. First impression?