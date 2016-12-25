MOVIE TRAILERS

Must Watch: Full Red Band Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Covenant'

December 25, 2016
Alien: Covenant Trailer

"You sure about this, Captain?" 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first trailer for Alien: Covenant, the highly anticipated sci-fi follow-up to Prometheus, once again directed by Sir Ridley Scott. This is the latest movie in the Alien Anthology, bringing back the xenomorph alien as well as the R-rating, and it looks damn good. Dark and violent and scary. Michael Fassbender also returns as the android David, and Noomi Rapace is back somehow, along with Guy Pearce as Weyland. Katherine Waterston stars as Daniels. The thriller also co-stars Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, and Amy Seimetz. The final scene that this trailer ends on looks brutal. Wow.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, direct from YouTube:

Alien: Covenant

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting on May 19th, 2017 next summer. First impression?

  • guilamu
    Shower sex = death ? Seriously, Ridley? Horro B movie oldest rope? Ain't you ashamed?
    • ErrorSapiens
      Not if the dude is the one donning the tail!
    • I just don't know where all the retards suddenly come from? Its an obvious homage to the genre. It looks well done. So why the fuck not?
  • The aliens, I don't really care about anymore. But it looks pretty good. Interested to see what Kenny Powers will be like in space.
  • Lagoya
    I'm in! I suspect it will closely follow the ethos of the original, in the same way that 'The Force Awakens' aped 'A New Hope'.
  • qweqwu
    Must watch...my ass! This doesn't look like an alien movie, it's so cheap, what camera did they use ffs
    • How the fuck does this look cheap? Twit, clean your thick glasses.
      • qweqwu
        Just open your eyes dumbass, and you'll see, a lot of shots use a cheap ass camera filter
  • Oriyan J. Ovadia
    I gotta say I didn't like the trailer at all. It's a must-watch for being an Alien movie indeed. But it looks like a cheesy horror movie. Prometheus on the other hand, handed a better trailer. I still gonna' watch this though. It's fucking Alien
  • naundob
  • Xerxexx
    Holy shit Danny McBride
  • Terry Craig
    Yeah this doesn't look like it has anything to offer to the franchise besides a very good cast. If this weren't part of the franchise and some other alien, it would look like just about any other sci-fi horror out nowadays. But I'm still hoping it's just the trailer...

