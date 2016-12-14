Must Watch: Full Trailer for Christopher Nolan's WWII Film 'Dunkirk'

"The event that shaped our world." Epic. Warner Bros has unveiled a full theatrical trailer for Christopher Nolan's WWII action thriller Dunkirk, about the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940. This trailer is also playing in front of Rogue One, with the prologue in IMAX theaters. Starring Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, James D'Arcy, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, and Adam Long. When Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France were surrounded by the German army during a fierce battle in France at the start of WWII, they had to evacuate by boat across the English channel. Finally we get some real footage and holy hell does this film look incredible (but of course it does).

Here's the full theatrical trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still see the first short teaser trailer for Nolan's Dunkirk here, for a different look at this WWII film.

Dunkirk tells the story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 27th and June 4th, 1940, during Battle of France in Word War II. Dunkirk is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar previously. It was filmed on location on the actual beaches where the evacuation took place in Dunkirk, France. Warner Bros will release Nolan's Dunkirk in theaters everywhere starting July 21st, 2017 next summer. How does this look so far?