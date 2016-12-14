MOVIE TRAILERS

Must Watch: Full Trailer for Christopher Nolan's WWII Film 'Dunkirk'

by
December 14, 2016
Source: YouTube

Dunkirk Trailer

"The event that shaped our world." Epic. Warner Bros has unveiled a full theatrical trailer for Christopher Nolan's WWII action thriller Dunkirk, about the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940. This trailer is also playing in front of Rogue One, with the prologue in IMAX theaters. Starring Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, James D'Arcy, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, and Adam Long. When Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France were surrounded by the German army during a fierce battle in France at the start of WWII, they had to evacuate by boat across the English channel. Finally we get some real footage and holy hell does this film look incredible (but of course it does).

Here's the full theatrical trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, direct from WB's YouTube:

Dunkirk Poster

You can still see the first short teaser trailer for Nolan's Dunkirk here, for a different look at this WWII film.

Dunkirk tells the story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 27th and June 4th, 1940, during Battle of France in Word War II. Dunkirk is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar previously. It was filmed on location on the actual beaches where the evacuation took place in Dunkirk, France. Warner Bros will release Nolan's Dunkirk in theaters everywhere starting July 21st, 2017 next summer. How does this look so far?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • deerosa
    Nolan has never disappointed me.
    • Jon Odishaw
      Inception disappointed the hell out of me. But the rest of his films have either impressed me or blown me away.
      • DAVIDPD
        I feel the same way about INTERSTELLAR. I thought it was a goofy film.
        • I'm Batman
          I can't say I was necessarily disappointed by Interstellar, but its been my least favorite of his films (that said, I still loved it more than 90% of other Hollywood's movies).
        • Cyberdine
          I feel Interstellar could of been way better without Matthew and Ann Hathaway. Matthew's acting doesn't impress me, also, it just seemed as though any of his acting and emotions fit the scripting. And Ann Hathaway just seemed to laugh at everything.
          • Hathaway is a good actress, but her big eyes and huge mouth scares the hell out of me. Matthew McConaughey ? You should be joking. He's tremendously gifted.
      • 2001HAL
        LOL this is like saying "I had sex with the 3 hottest women on earth, won the lottery, cured cancer, and became immortal...but I'm feeling pretty unfulfilled" Inception is probably the best sci-fi movie since the 80s
      • Lagoya
        What is wrong with you guys, Inception and Interstellar are two of the greatest films I have ever seen. I cried when I watched Interstellar.
      • Cyberdine
        Inception?!?! Wow, that's a first for me. I think Inception is tremendous, but to each their own I guess.
  • Dhubs
    This might be exactly the movie America needs right now.
    • 2001HAL
      yes...a movie about the brits in france fighting germans
  • DAVIDPD
    Damn. Damn! DAMN!!!
  • Gramercy Riff
    Looking forward to this. Nolan and WW2 is a good mix. It's still a mystery why the Germans didn't annihilate the Allies on the beach. They had the chance. And finally a war movie where it's not all 'USA USA! And Hoo-Rah!
    • Because the Allies had Hellboy on their side. You should have known this.
  • grimjob
    Damn. (That's all I thought before I saw DAVIDPD's comment. I'm sticking with it.)
    • DAVIDPD
      😛
  • 2001HAL
    Not his best trailer but I have 100% faith that this is going to be incredible
  • RAW_D
    Before I gripe, let it be known I'm a HUGE Nolan fan. Memento, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception and Interstellar are all top films for me, however, this trailer felt a bit underwhelming. Maybe it's because I'm not familiar with the story of Dunkirk? Or maybe because it's a bunch of random footage (which looks beautiful btw) thrown at you? I guess I was hoping for more "adagio" like the teaser, and instead it was more "allegro"? It didn't feel like a proper representation of a Nolan film. Disjointed and haphazard his films are definitely NOT. Regardless, I'll still be seeing it. Rant end.
    • Probably a trailer edited by a drunk intern. ;D Like you said, the Dude knows his job, so we shouldn't be disappointed.
      • RAW_D
        That was exactly my thought. "Here kid, try your hand at this. If you're good, we'll keep you on. If it's sh*t, well...there's the door."
        • And as this kid is thick, he will reply: " should I integrate it in the opening scene ? "
    • Nicely written, well said. I'm sure we'll get more of an idea of the story soon.
      • DAVIDPD
        You da man, AB!!~
      • RAW_D
        Thanks Alex! I'm hoping the next trailer we see will be more Nolan, and less marketing...
    • DAVIDPD
      Allegro instead of Adagio? Damn son!!! Maybe the most high brow comment on FS, ever!!
      • grimjob
        I had to look those terms up.
        • RAW_D
          So did I. Those piano lessons I took were a LONG time ago.
      • RAW_D
        HA! You underestimate yourselves! Bo has thrown some high brow stuff out more often than I can muster.
    • Steven Lewis
      I thought Nolan doing a war film would be great, but I felt from the start he's picked the wrong story to tell. Could of told Anders Lassen's story, that would be epic. google his name
      • RAW_D
        Why isn't this guy's story a movie yet? Pretty incredible...
        • Steven Lewis
          I believe there is a statue of him at the camp of the SAS, very much respected as one of the originals.
  • MAWG
    I guess I am a bit of a history Buff, and the first 20 minutes of Saving Private Ryan is right up there in presenting the visceral side of war. That's what this felt like. Nolan has a knack of making the fantastic, look and feel real. Batman was never so grounded in the real world until Nolan gave it his treatment. Nolan made Interstellar flight real. Dunkirk was a real event, and I have no doubt that Nolan will make us feel a part of that.
  • Lagoya
    This looks beautifully shot, and it's Nolan so I am sure the quality of the film is right up there. But... the actual story looks rubbish. If I watch a war film, it want to see soldiers fighting, and the hero(s) taking on the bad guys. I do not want to see a film about cowards fleeing.
    • "If I watch a war film, it want to see soldiers fighting, and the hero(s) taking on the bad guys" Hum...You've watched too much Michael Bay movies. Reality isn't that glorious my friend...
      • Lagoya
        No no no! That is going too far in the other direction. I'm not a fan of Michael Bay (Apart from Bad Boys). Something like 'Enemy at the Gates' Now that is a fantastic war film.
        • You should know that 80% of the troops were 18-20 year old boys, who've never been on a battlefield. It would surprise me if I see them cracking jokes while rushing towards the enemy. These kids were just kids...
          • Lagoya
            I understand the historical significance of Dunkirk and the circumstances the soldiers were in, it's just not a story I find interesting or want to see on the big screen.
          • Tester
            Ok, why not just say that exactly instead of your stupid initial comment
          • Lagoya
            I meant every word I said darling.
          • 2001HAL
            you are a moron of the highest order it's been fun watching others tear your comments to shreds
          • Lagoya
            Are you not entertained?..
          • 2001HAL
            Coward
          • Lagoya
            Your comments become shorter and shorter as you run out of things to say lol. I like this game.
          • 2001HAL
            That is literally the dumbest comeback ever. You're still the moron who couldn't finish Blade Runner and thinks the allies were cowards during WWII. Are you a nazi? Anti-Semite?
          • Lagoya
            That's more like it, show a bit of spirit my son! I love how this had escalated way beyond what I even envisioned possible. The division between truth and exaggeration has truly been blurred now. You may postulate to your hearts content on my provenience or faith (or lack thereof), I will leave that to stew in the ether of your mind. Love Lagoya
          • 2001HAL
            coward
          • Lagoya
            Haha, back to one word answers I see. Please send me your address so I can buy you a dictionary for Christmas.
          • 2001HAL
            you don't know your mom's address, coward?
          • Lagoya
            That's what I like to hear, let the hate flow through you my child! X
    • dude
      I could understand your point of view until I read the second last word. Calling them cowards turned you into a clueless idiot. Side comment - the heroes are the people getting them home. England sent everything that could float over the channel.
      • Lagoya
        ok
    • DAVIDPD
      I get what you are saying, it's kind of like a car racing movie that doesn't race cars a la FAST AND THE FURIOUS series. But in this case, they knew they lost the battle and did not want to die for "glory". I don't really have a problem with that. Maybe if they just dropped their arms and fled, but the Germans retreated for no particular reason and they saw an opening and took it.
    • Tester
      This film is based on an actual event which helped to shape the rest of the war. Many of those "cowards" made it to safety and then returned to fight and beat the Germans. Your comment is disrespectful to every single man and woman that fought that war. Dude is right, you are a clueless idiot !!
      • Lagoya
        yeah ok, they fled didn't they? right.
        • dude
          So your definition of a coward is someone fleeing no matter the reason? That puts you in a somewhat better light. You are still clueless but at least you can fix that by using a dictionary instead of needing to go to the doctor because there's something wrong with your head.
          • Lagoya
            Nothing you've said makes me want to see the film or has changed my mind.
          • dude
            This is old news - but just on the principle: I don't care whether you want to watch the film nor do I care about changing your mind. I'm not the taste police. What I do care about is you disrespecting people who were in a desperate situation.
        • Tester
          Keep digging that hole
          • Lagoya
            What hole?
        • Moose
          They escape you brain fart.
    • 2001HAL
      cowards fleeing you are literally one of the dumbest human beings I've ever come across.
  • Trey
    So no one is going to be honest and admit that the trailer looks underwhelming??
    • Nope. You go first.
    • shiboleth
      I said it when there was just a teaser some time ago ...
    • RAW_D
      If you scroll down far enough, several people already have...
  • shiboleth
    I somehow think this is quite a regular film for Nolan. Another and logical creative challenge for him. I just don't see anything special in it ...
    • 2001HAL
      "I just don't see anything special in it" Your parents said the same thing once...many years ago
      • boball
        Ban this troll 2001HAL.
  • Lagoya
    What we need is a Jack Churchill film! If Nolan had chosen that instead as the basis of a war movie it would have been epic. Churchill would have put Rambo to shame.
    • Jack Churchill Vampire slayer. I buy it.
    • Steven Lewis
      Anders Lassen all the way :)
  • Completely unimpressed by this trailer. Meh.
    • 2001HAL
      Amazing cinematography and an incredible piece of history aren't for everyone. Have you watched the new Transformers trailer? Might be more your speed.
      • boball
        Ban this troll 2001HAL.
        • 2001HAL
          Ban this douchebag boball
  • Cyberdine
  • boball
    Snore. Snore snore snore snore.
    • 2001HAL
      history isn't for everyone...go back to watching Transformers little child
    • 2001HAL
      2 years ago he posted this... "Holy crap...this was awesome.... getting to understand the amount of work....teamwork.... and creativity.... that is involved. The Transformers movies are truly epic events. Thank you Michael Bay and to everybody involved." THIS GUY LOVES TRANSFORMERS MOVIES!!!!
  • 2001HAL
    LOL at the Nolan haters

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS