Must Watch: Keanu Reeves in Second Trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

"The man, the myth, the legend…" Lionsgate has revealed a new, ass-kicking, full-length trailer for John Wick: Chapter Two, the highly anticipated sequel to the action classic John Wick from 2014. The teaser was awesome, but this is even better - which is why it's a "must watch" trailer. Keanu Reeves returns as the iconic unkillable assassin John Wick, who has to fight off countless more foes in Rome after taking out the Russian mobsters in the original. This also stars Ian McShane as Winston, with Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Peter Stormare, John Leguizamo, Thomas Sadoski, David Patrick Kelly, Common, Lance Reddick back as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne. I am so ready for this! It looks totally badass.

Here's the second trailer (+ posters) for Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 2, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for John Wick: Chapter 2 here, for even more footage from this.

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. John Wick: Chapter Two is directed by stunt coordinator-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick and has an extensive background in fight choreography and stunts. The screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad (One in the Chamber, John Wick). Lionsgate will open John Wick: Chapter Two in theaters everywhere starting February 10th, 2017 coming up soon. Can't wait to see this.