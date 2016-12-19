MOVIE TRAILERS

Must Watch: Keanu Reeves in Second Trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

by
December 19, 2016
Source: YouTube

John Wick: Chapter 2 Trailer

"The man, the myth, the legend…" Lionsgate has revealed a new, ass-kicking, full-length trailer for John Wick: Chapter Two, the highly anticipated sequel to the action classic John Wick from 2014. The teaser was awesome, but this is even better - which is why it's a "must watch" trailer. Keanu Reeves returns as the iconic unkillable assassin John Wick, who has to fight off countless more foes in Rome after taking out the Russian mobsters in the original. This also stars Ian McShane as Winston, with Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Peter Stormare, John Leguizamo, Thomas Sadoski, David Patrick Kelly, Common, Lance Reddick back as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne. I am so ready for this! It looks totally badass.

Here's the second trailer (+ posters) for Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 2, direct from YouTube:

John Wick: Chapter 2 Banner

John Wick: Chapter 2 Poster

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for John Wick: Chapter 2 here, for even more footage from this.

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. John Wick: Chapter Two is directed by stunt coordinator-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick and has an extensive background in fight choreography and stunts. The screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad (One in the Chamber, John Wick). Lionsgate will open John Wick: Chapter Two in theaters everywhere starting February 10th, 2017 coming up soon. Can't wait to see this.

  • backwardsprogress
    Well I'm definitely going to be watching this...
  • grimjob
    Yes sir. I believe I'll have some.
    • Tester
      I'll have what he is having
  • Higgens
    Looks perfect.
  • shiboleth
    Nice trailer, definitely. What I like about films like this is that they live and exist in their own world, the one that many others would like to participate. Not me, to be honest. But this has the merit of a good evening out and a few beers with friends...
    • DAVIDPD
      Indeed the world-building is top notch in JOHN WICK. I think Nerdwriter nailed it when he said recently we tend to like it when a film knows what it is doing, but really is just doing everything right.
      • shiboleth
        Definiton of pure, mindless fun ...
  • Mike
    I'm not confident opening an account on John Wick is a smart move.
  • RAW_D
    Why don't we have John Wick action figures yet?!?
  • Xerxexx
    H O L Y. S N I K I E S.
  • Lagoya
    Awesome, I absolutely loved the first one. Nice to see Keanu in a good action role again too.
  • jlw034
    Neo and Morpheus back at it!
  • MAWG
    something to look forward to now that Rogue One is out of the way. Love the fact that Fishburne and Reeves are together again...
  • Steven Lewis
    They killed his home!!
  • Payne by name
    Yeah, that's defo going to need a Five Guys before we head into see this.
  • deerosa
    I remember seeing this during an Arclight Screening and staying for a live Q and A session with Keanu himself. He absolutely loved making the first one and was down to do the second one. Keanu is a humble person and he is not your typical hollywood dude. Looking forward to seeing this one , right around my birthday as well. :)
    • Ive met him once and he was absolutely the nicest person you can imagine. Didn't care about himself just was curious about my story. Pretty cool dude. Respect.
  • Keanu reeves is one of those guys who loads of charisma, certainly going to watch this.

