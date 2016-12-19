Must Watch: Teaser Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Blade Runner 2049'

"I had your job once… I was good at it." "Things were simpler then." Warner Bros has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's seminal sci-fi Blade Runner (first released in 1982). This direct sequel takes place 30 years after the original story, and stars Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer who must find Deckard, who has been missing all this time. Harrison Ford returns to play Deckard, and the new cast of 2049 includes Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James as well as David Dastmalchian. This doesn't exactly reveal much, it's just an introductory teaser, but I am very happy with the way it looks. The coloring is nice, the mood and music are spot on, I'm in. Excited to see more from this.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, direct from WB's YouTube:

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th, 2017 next fall. For more, see @wbpictures. Your thoughts?