MOVIE TRAILERS

Must Watch: Teaser Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Blade Runner 2049'

by
December 19, 2016
Source: YouTube

Blade Runner 2049 Trailer

"I had your job once… I was good at it." "Things were simpler then." Warner Bros has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's seminal sci-fi Blade Runner (first released in 1982). This direct sequel takes place 30 years after the original story, and stars Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer who must find Deckard, who has been missing all this time. Harrison Ford returns to play Deckard, and the new cast of 2049 includes Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James as well as David Dastmalchian. This doesn't exactly reveal much, it's just an introductory teaser, but I am very happy with the way it looks. The coloring is nice, the mood and music are spot on, I'm in. Excited to see more from this.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, direct from WB's YouTube:

Blade Runner 2049 Poster

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th, 2017 next fall. For more, see @wbpictures. Your thoughts?

Find more posts in SciFi, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Sound design is perfect. Very intriguing. I need to see more. But i'm definitely going to see it on big screen no matter what the trailer looks like.
  • TheOct8pus
    Whoa. Nice job on the cinematography. Great look and feel....interested to see more
    • Cody
      YES. ROGER DEAKINS IS BACK!
  • DAVIDPD
    This maybe the last bit of advertising I watch for BLADE RUNNER 2049. I feel like it was just enough to pique my interest until the release of the film.
  • Efterklang
    Looks very promising, probably my most anticipated movie of 2017.
  • son_et_lumiere
    lovely. atmosphere, voice over (both new and from the original) spot on, one character you know, one you don't. no tease of story, and quite frankly, that's fine. enough to hook. i don't envy Villeneuve's task, and i was first in line to dismiss this sequel for existing at all; but it does, it's here, and the initial signs are - who'd have thought? - good.
  • Looks nice, and with Villeneuve at the Helm you know you get quality. Best choice ever...
  • grimjob
    Sold. Now this is something I want.
  • Trey
    Has Villeneuve taken Nolan's spot?
    • 2001HAL
      Looks at Nolan's resume and success...looks at Villeneuve....lol...no...not even close
    • III
      No. Villeneuve is a damn good director though.
    • Nolan is the living Kubrick.
      • shiboleth
        I would say that for Villeneuve. I still think that Nolan is mediocre in many respects despite some good films ...
        • Well...I am fan of his mediocrity then. ;D Villeneuve is definitely talented ( and a humble dude ). But he isn;t yet in the same league as Nolan. Just my opinion of course.
          • shiboleth
            We all are tarek victims of some mediocrity. I absolutely respect yours and cherish mine. In fact, I would prefer more mediocre people like you, to be honest. So, don't be offended, it was not meant to be that. Nolan has earned some respect in my opinion with his earlier films (Memento, Prestige, Insomnia and maybe in some respect Interstellar) but not with that Batman charade or Inception. Of course, his films are better than most of Hollywood production, but I think that is his quality and range: to be just a bit better than that and nothing more. D. Villeneuve is something quite different and is doing more steadily and his work is with more quality. As you said; but that's just me ...
          • ;D Take care my dear friend.
      • Bo
        Come on, tarek...no one is 'the living Kubrick' as there is simply no one living who compares with him...especially Nolan. Sorry...been off sleeping and just woke up to add my two cents worth regarding comparing anyone alive and working today to Kubrick. Now, back to sleep...Cheers!
        • 2001HAL
          "especially nolan" HAHAHAHAH Nolan is well on his way to having a better career. I love Kubrick but Nolan has been nothing short of incredible and Kubrick has some questionable movies on his resume. Let's not forget his failures just because his successes were so good. Nolan is easily the best director of the last decade.
          • Bo
            That's cool. I could care less about 'careers' and am more interested in the work put forth. I'm not a fan of Nolan's work and think Kubrick is the man. What failures? Well, never mind as I doubt we'll agree as I see no failures on the part of Kubrick....so... But in the end, who cares? It's all just personal opinion and opinions are like assholes in that everybody has one. So you have yours and I have mine. Which, like I stated, is cool with me. We all gotta have them assholes in order to evacuate our waste/opinions. Cheers!
          • 2001HAL
            A career represents the sum of their work put forth.
        • Hey Bo! Long time no news. Hope you're doing fine. Nolan doesn't like either that we compare him to Kubrick. In fact he said that he is inimitable and that no one should be compared to him. But as I'm not Nolan, I will dare. ;D In fact, he share a lot with Kubrick, at least in his awesome sense of details.
          • Bo
            Hey back, tarek. I'm doing fine, thanks. Just needed to take a break from the madness that was on this comment section. I did not know Nolan said that about Kubrick. Thanks and that adds a little respect towards him from me for saying that. Still... Take care and I hope all is well with you too. Peace.
          • shiboleth
            Just to say hello, Bo. Nice to see you woken up a bit. I'll skip this exchange between you and tarek and enjoy it only for reading. Glad to hear you're doing fine. At some point I got worried about you. Good news I was wrong about it ...
          • Bo
            Thanks, shiboleth. No need to worry, my friend. All is well and has been well. Actually one might say I woke up to how toxic this comment section had become with certain people's posts and decided to extract myself from that toxicity. So I was Zen'd out and serene and still am and will continue to limit myself here in the future. I just couldn't resist replying to tarek's Nolan comparison to Kubrick. I simply could not let that pass by...lol...plus I knew tarek would be cool and our exchange(s) would be pleasant as they always have been; same as with you. So...Take care and beware of involving yourself in toxic exchanges. It's not good for the soul...lol...of course, you know that and handle yourself quite well indeed. Cheers!
          • shiboleth
            All is cool, Bo, of course. Yes, people have the right to deal with toxicity around them in a way they find it fit. No complaints about that. I support you totally in that. I am fortunate (or not, who knows) to see a lot of exciting and and even tumultuous things throughout many days in my life so I don't get very much affected by some immature people. Or I have learnt how not to be affected. Who knows? And, what really matters, I mostly get involved with intelligent people (oh yeah, tarek is one of those), so toxicity is not really touching me since it's touching itself for that matter. Anyway, you take care of yourself and enjoy life. Come around and say hello from time to time. You'll be always welcome ...
          • Bo
            Thank you, shiboleth, I appreciate the sentiment. I always enjoyed communicating with both you and tarek and the respect and intelligence and just common human decency you both exhibited in those exchanges. I suppose one shouldn't allow a few bad apples spoil the whole barrel, eh? Still.....Take care.
  • RAW_D
    I gotta be honest, the original Blade Runner didn't do much for me (which ever version I watched). Visually it was incredible, and the atmosphere was more interesting to me than the actual story. However, after playing the 1997 Westwood Studio computer game "Blade Runner" I gained a new respect for the film and it's nuances. I bought the 5 disc special edition when it was released a few years back (complete with police flying hot wheels car). This looks visually on point and with Villeneuve at the helm, I have high hopes. BTW, which version is your favorite version? I'm still confused as to why there's five....
    • ErrorSapiens
      The game was such an effort and such a good addition to the story and the world.
    • Efterklang
      I've been wanting to play that game, love point & click adventure games. Was hoping they'd add it on GOG, but it hasn't showed up there yet.
      • so you've probably loved Myst and Raven. i love point and click puzzle games,
        • Efterklang
          I actually haven't tried those, was/am more into the LucasArts style adventure games like Monkey Island, Indiana Jones and the fate of Atlantis, The Dig etc.
          • You should definitely give them a try.
          • ErrorSapiens
            And when you finished those: Simon the sorcerer or Kyrandia series was great non Lucasart games. Still are.
          • RAW_D
            MYST was fantastic. Riven...good, but not AS great imo. My first computer game was Full Throttle. One of the best soundtracks in a video game.
      • ErrorSapiens
        that would be awesome. Or a tab port.
      • RAW_D
        I swear I saw it on STEAM recently....
        • Efterklang
          I doubt it, wish it was though.
    • Mine is the director's cut, without the voice over. ( I have the 5 discs set too) I like voice over in noir films, but not in a movie like this. Well, the 5th is the blueprint ( PQ and special effects are not great). One is with voice over, One the director's cut, the others are just different cuts if my memory doesn't fail me.
      • kitano0
        Personally, I have always considered BR as film noir. And the original version with the narration will always be my fave.
        • It's a futuristic film noir indeed.
  • deerosa
    Love the soundtrack and the look of the film. Every time this move is released on film at the Ken theater in San Diego I watch it!
  • Xerxexx
    Interest piqued
  • 2001HAL
    I just made my oh-face
  • Nielsen700
    I'm crying. In a good way.
  • Lagoya
    My expectations were somewhat muted when I read the words 'Denis Villeneuve' at the start. I am very reluctant to pay to watch anything made by him after having some bad experiences with his films. Incidentally, I failed in my first few attempts at watching the original through to the end but I'm willing to give it another go.
    • 2001HAL
      this is the same guy who thinks Dunkirk is a movie about cowards. there are dumb people and there are trolls and then there are dumb trolls. we know which one this guy is.
      • Lagoya
        Oh it's you again, the robot from another rubbish film that made no sense.
        • Higgens
          AHAHAHAHAH, what I read, was "I am too stupid to get good movies." Troll confirmed.
          • Lagoya
            And so my legion of followers grows!...
    • Tester
      Let me save you the hassle, turns out Deckard is actually a coward and not a replicant !!
    • So you don't have the intellectual stamina to watch arguably the greatest SciFi film of all-time. A genre defining masterpiece by one of the all-time great directors? Tell me why I should care about your thoughts on this again?
      • Lagoya
        I found it boring and slow paced. In case you didn't have the intellectual stamina yourself to make it to the end of my comment let me reiterate - I am willing to give it another go. Fangirls get so argumentative when another person does not like their favourite film lol. Just goes to show the mental capacity of some of the peasants who are replying to me :)
        • It's a film from a different era... I'm sorry you can only watch strobe lights to feel entertained. If only your parents hadn't shoved you in a corner stuffed with Adderall...
          • Lagoya
            Thanks for validating the final sentence from my last comment :)
          • I'm not sure you understand how to use the word "validating" or how to make a correlation between two ideas. Oh, wait... you probably don't understand what correlation means either. Sorry to disturb your 12th viewing of Fast Five... get back to that and remember, the butter goes on the popcorn, not your head.
          • Lagoya
            Oh so here we have another keyboard warrior, e-gangster, unwilling to accept that someone may have a different point of view to their own lol. I find it highly amusing that you take offence to the fact that I thought blade runner was shit. Even though I said I would like to give it another go, but let's not be rational here. I can hear the steam coming out of your ears every time you see my post... I like this game 😉
          • If you hate the movie why are you posting in this thread? Who's the "keyboard warrior" here to do nothing else but be a contrarian? A troll is a troll is a troll 100% of the time... have fun watching reruns of Zardoz under your bridge.
          • Lagoya
            If you don't like what I'm saying then why do you feel the need to reply to my comment? It amuses me that my dislike for a film gets you so worked up. Is it really that personal to you? Lol.
          • Lagoya
            your mom is a whore
          • Lagoya
            So it seems like someone (and I am fairly sure who it is!) has used my username to post an insult. Well I would never stoop so low. Mods please delete the comment above as I did not post it.
    • 2001HAL
      First he calls the Brits cowards...and then he says he couldn't finish Blade Runner. Congratulations...we've found the biggest moron who posts here and surprisingly his name isn't Bo.
  • III
    Blade Runner is the first film I had to watch countless times before considering it one of all time favs. I am scared but damn that looks so good. Can't wait!
  • Well up for this. Should be good to get back into the Long Tomorrow.
  • shiboleth
    Come on, we're all gonna watch this. Definitely something what Star Wars, re quality, will never achieve. I know, everything is different between them (except Harrison Ford, of course), style, the story, the atmosphere and what not. But still, this is better. I also hope that some kind of spirit from Philip K. Dick will be saved in this. Villeneuve could pull this ...
    • 2001HAL
      Empire Strikes Back > Blade Runner
      • shiboleth
        In fact, not much of the comparison. Fun over work of art ...
        • 2001HAL
          Both are art
    • Yes he can...
      • shiboleth
        I absolutely rely on that since Dick deserves some credit after he left real narrative treasure to film industry in general...
  • My Deaf Dog
    Bet ya Gosling is playing an Android (running on safe mode). Hope so, cos that's the only way he can convince me he's anything other than a crap actor... Ford on the other hand IS Han, IS Indiana and IS Deckard...... I'll watch it for Ford
    • 2001HAL
      He's actually a solid actor.
      • My Deaf Dog
        You are definitely Barking Mad 2001HAL Solid is a great way to describe his acting though 😉
      • Lagoya
        And so my opinion of you dwindles further...
        • 2001HAL
          Says the guy who thinks the British were cowards. Your opinion means shit to me.
          • Lagoya
            I love the fact that you need to swear to get your point across hehe. More please.
    • Efterklang
      Now that's just silly, Gosling is great. Perfect casting.
      • My Deaf Dog
        OK Gosling is great :)
      • 2001HAL
        you're talking to a guy who thinks he's a crap actor. that's going full ruh-tard. never get into a conversation with a guy going full ruh-tard
        • Lagoya
          I'll have a conversation with you if you want darling
          • 2001HAL
            you missed the part about going full....so you're a coward and illiterate
          • Lagoya
            Fantastic! Now we can continue our conversation. So, with regards to your previous statement, "never get into a conversation with a guy going full ruh-tard." Well according to you I am illiterate but you use the term ruh-tard lol. Also, you've got into 'a conversation' with me... The irony!
  • Cody
    2017 is going to be a fantastic year!
  • Charles Knowlton
    This is looking (and sounding) far too much like the first one. I don't want another Bladerunner. I want a NEW Bladerunner that's as good as the original, but is it's own film. I thought Villeneuve would be the guy to deliver that, but now I'm not so sure.
    • Blade runner in space? Blade runner in a sunny beach?
    • Boiler Bro Joe
      I disagree. This looks amazing. It needs to at least take place in the same universe as Blade Runner. Ambience, sound and color are a big part of that in cinema, and most long-delayed sequels have gotten it all wrong. Quite a bit of it looks fairly distinctive anyway, while not violating the essence of the original. I agree that it needs to stand on it's own (something Episode VII didn't do, for instance) but I have every confidence in Denis Villeneuve to do that.
  • Don't be silly. everybody knows that the Academy is a joke.
    • 2001HAL
      Take your meds
      • You're my favorite dealer Doc.
    • My Deaf Dog
      Now that's the truth.Biggest joke on Hollywood.
  • My Deaf Dog
    Oh my good God you mad mad fool, Nominated hahaha. Screw what the Academy think..
    • 2001HAL
      yes...bad actors routinely get nominated. you sir are a genius.
      • My Deaf Dog
        Yep, So true HAL they also win Oscars Sandra Bullock got 1...
        • 2001HAL
          What happened to the smart trolls? We only seem to get the dumb ones like this fool.
  • Cyberdine
    So was Carrot Top.
    • 2001HAL
      No he was not
  • CyraNOSE
    How does Ryan Gosling get billing over Harrison Ford or Robin Wright??
  • Lagoya
    What a limited vocabulary you possess lol. You need debugging.
  • Lagoya
    lol

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS