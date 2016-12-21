MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for Emotional Search for Home Film 'Lion' with Dev Patel

by
December 21, 2016
Source: YouTube

Lion Trailer

"I hope they come away feeling a sense of triumph." The Weinstein Company has debuted one more trailer for the film Lion, from director Garth Davis, a powerful story of finding your home and connecting with your family. This actually already opened last month, but is expanding into more theaters soon. Dev Patel stars as Saroo Brierley, an Indian boy who was adopted by an Australian family and raised in Australia after he became separated from his real family at a young age. He decides to go back to India to search for his family and reconnect with them. The cast includes Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman & David Wenham. This is said to be one of the most emotional films of the year, I've heard great things about it. Take a look.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Garth Davis' Lion, direct from TWC's YouTube:

Lion Poster

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from his home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, the boy (Dev Patel) sets out to find his lost family. Lion is directed by up-and-coming Australian filmmaker Garth Davis, who directed episodes of "Love My Way" and "Top of the Lake" before making his feature debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Luke Davies (Anton Corbijn's Life). Based on the book "A Long Way Home" by Saroo Brierley & Larry Buttrose. The film will premiere at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals coming up. Be on the lookout for early reviews from these fests. The Weinstein Company already released Lion in select theaters starting November 25th, Thanksgiving week. Expanding wider on Sunday. Anyone?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • RAW_D
    Beautiful positive message indeed. Looks awesome!
  • DAVIDPD
    Interesting looking film. I personally don't agree with the lad leaving his sick mother.
  • shiboleth
    Trailer looks like it's made during 1970s but nonetheless it seems to be an interesting story. A lot of poor children in this world need parents without prejudice ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS