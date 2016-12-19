New Trailer for 'Running Wild' Rancher Drama Starring Sharon Stone

"These men may spend the night in jail, there may be guards all over the place, but when they're with these horses they're free." ONE Media has debuted a trailer for a film titled Running Wild, a drama about a woman trying to save her ranch by working with convicts to rehabilitate a herd of wild horses that came on to her property. This stars Dorian Brown as Stella Davis, the rancher woman who learns that "there is no better remedy to misfortune than helping another living creature." Indeed. Sharon Stone also stars, along with Tommy Flanagan, Christina Moore, Jason Lewis, Tom Williamson, John Ducey, & Michael Wiseman. This looks like a straight-to-TV Hallmark movie, but somehow it's sneaking into some theaters.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Ranarivelo's Running Wild, direct from YouTube:

Running Wild is about Stella Davis, a widow who saves her ranch by working with convicts to rehabilitate a herd of wild horses that wandered on to her property. Stella must fight prejudice, greed, bureaucracy and vanity (including her own) to finally understand that there is no better remedy to misfortune than helping another living creature. Running Wild is directed by French filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo, of the films Knuckle Draggers, Alpha Males Experiment, Born to Race, American Wrestler: The Wizard and The Dog Lover previously. The screenplay is written by Christina Moore and Brian Rudnick. This has not played at any film festivals yet. Sony Pictures will release Running Wild in theaters starting February 10th, 2017.