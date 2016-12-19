MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for 'Running Wild' Rancher Drama Starring Sharon Stone

December 19, 2016
"These men may spend the night in jail, there may be guards all over the place, but when they're with these horses they're free." ONE Media has debuted a trailer for a film titled Running Wild, a drama about a woman trying to save her ranch by working with convicts to rehabilitate a herd of wild horses that came on to her property. This stars Dorian Brown as Stella Davis, the rancher woman who learns that "there is no better remedy to misfortune than helping another living creature." Indeed. Sharon Stone also stars, along with Tommy Flanagan, Christina Moore, Jason Lewis, Tom Williamson, John Ducey, & Michael Wiseman. This looks like a straight-to-TV Hallmark movie, but somehow it's sneaking into some theaters.

Running Wild is about Stella Davis, a widow who saves her ranch by working with convicts to rehabilitate a herd of wild horses that wandered on to her property. Stella must fight prejudice, greed, bureaucracy and vanity (including her own) to finally understand that there is no better remedy to misfortune than helping another living creature. Running Wild is directed by French filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo, of the films Knuckle Draggers, Alpha Males Experiment, Born to Race, American Wrestler: The Wizard and The Dog Lover previously. The screenplay is written by Christina Moore and Brian Rudnick. This has not played at any film festivals yet. Sony Pictures will release Running Wild in theaters starting February 10th, 2017.

  • Tester
    That has to be one of the worst trailers I have ever seen !!! This actually got made into a movie ? Why ?
    • :-) Hallmark baby!
      • RAW_D
        If you want to see something impressive, go to Hallmark's Wikipedia page to see how many movies they've churned out per year since 2010. Will blow. Your. MIND!
  • DAVIDPD
    Oh no.
  • backwardsprogress
    WHAT!!!!? I swear I thought this was going to be a sappy horse rancher falls in love with convict and convict finds place in this world and isn't really a bad guy type and then out of left field, Sharon Stone f's the pooch.... So is the movie really about Sharon Stone because she's on the front cover but in only half the trailer?
  • shiboleth
    However, Sharon Stone does look nice for her age ...
  • RAW_D
    I'm disappointed this wasn't "Basic Instinct 3: Running Wild".

