New Trailer for Sleek French Cyberpunk Indie Film 'Virtual Revolution'

"The Revolution did happen. Just not the way they thought it would." A trailer has arrived online for a French cyberpunk sci-fi film titled Virtual Revolution, an indie project from Guy-Roger Duvert - who also composed the score for this. Set in Paris in 2047, the story is about a "shadow agent" named Nash, played by Mike Dopud, who spends half his time in the VR world and half in the real world as a private investigator. He's hired by one of the multinational companies behind these virtual worlds to track down terrorists who threaten the system. This definitely has a very low budget feel, but it looks impressive and there seems to be some cool ideas in it. Not sure if it's any good, but they got my attention with this trailer.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Guy-Roger Duvert's Virtual Revolution, from YouTube (via Quiet Earth):

In a world where most of the population spend their time online, inside virtual worlds, Nash is a hybrid. Half of the time online, the rest of the time, in the real world, he is a private investigator/killer, hired to track down and eliminate the terrorists who threaten the system and who killed his girlfriend. Torn between the past and the future, between virtual and real, Nash ends up having to take some decisions that will impact his life, but also the society he lives in. Virtual Revolution is both written and directed by French filmmaker Guy-Roger Duvert, an experienced composer making his feature directional debut after the 2014 short film Cassandra. The film played at many genre festivals in 2014, including Dragon Con and Other Worlds Austin. This already opened in France in October, and should play in LA this month. Anyone?