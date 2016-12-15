Second Trailer for 'The Boss Baby' Featuring the Voice of Alec Baldwin

"Mom, Dad! The baby can talk!" DreamWorks Animation has released a second full-length trailer for their next animated comedy, titled The Boss Baby, made by the same director as the Madagascar series and Mastermind. The first trailer introduced us to the "Boss Baby", an adorable baby voiced by Alec Baldwin who carries a briefcase and harbors a malicious desire to put an end to ever-so-cute Puppy Co. Other voices in this are Miles Bahski, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire, and Steve Buscemi. This looks fun, and they're obviously selling the sibling rivalry and cuteness above all else, I just hope there's something more to this. Maybe the story of them becoming friends is the core emotion. Check it out below.

Here's the second official trailer for DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for The Boss Baby here, to see even more footage from this.

He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in the comedy, DreamWorks' The Boss Baby. The Boss Baby is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby's arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks' The Boss Baby is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages. The Boss Baby is directed by American filmmaker/animator Tom McGrath, director of the Madagascar trilogy and Megamind at DreamWorks previously. The screenplay is written by Michael McCullers, based on the children's book by Marla Frazee. 20th Century Fox will release The Boss Baby in theaters starting on March 31st, 2017 next year. Anyone?