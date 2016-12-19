New US Trailer for Animated 'Rock Dog' Movie with Singing Animals

"If you could feel what I'm feeling, it's the answer to the question of my life." Lionsgate has unveiled a new US trailer for the animated movie Rock Dog, originally produced in China. This musical is about a dog who realizes it's his destiny to become a rock star. Luke Wilson voices Bodi, a Tibetan Mastiff who discovers it's his dream to become a musician when a radio falls out of the sky. The voice cast includes Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons, Lewis Black, Kenan Thompson, Mae Whitman, Jorge Garcia, Matt Dillon and Sam Elliott as "Fleetwood Yak". This looks fun, and it has some wacky moments, but from what I've heard it's not that great. It looks a bit cheesy and the songs don't seem catchy, but you never know. Give it a spin.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Ash Brannon's Rock Dog, direct from YouTube:

When a radio falls from the sky into the hands of a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, he leaves home to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician, setting into motion a series of completely unexpected events. Rock Dog is directed by American filmmaker Ash Brannon, who started as a character designer and animator at Pixar before going on to co-direct Toy Story 2 and direct Surf's Up for Sony previously, earning an Oscar nomination. The screenplay is written by Ash Brannon and Kurt Voelker. This originally premiered at the Shanghai Film Festival and is playing at the London Film Festival next. Lionsgate will release Rock Dog in theaters starting February 24th, 2017 early next year. Watch the first trailer here. What do you think?