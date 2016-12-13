New US Trailer for WWII Drama 'Alone in Berlin' with Brendan Gleeson

"What more can I man donate then his child?" IFC Films has debuted an official US trailer for the WWII drama Alone in Berlin, which premiered at Berlinale this year. Brendan Gleeson stars as Otto Quangel in this true story about a husband & wife who planted anti-Nazi notes around Berlin as a form of resistance and retaliation against the evil in the country at the time. The film is titled Jeder stirbt für sich allein in German - which translates to Everyone Dies Alone, a more sad title for how it plays out. The cast includes Emma Thompson, Daniel Brühl, Mikael Persbrandt and Katharina Schüttler. I love Otto's ideas, but this film just isn't very good, and I wish it was better (read my festival review). It's worth a look anyway.

Here's the official US trailer (+ French poster) for Vincent Perez's Alone in Berlin, direct from YouTube:

Berlin, 1940. Working class couple Otto and Anna Quangel receive the news that their only son has lost his life in the battlefield and decide to resist the Nazi regime in their very own way. Soon the Gestapo is hunting "the threat". Alone in Berlin, also known as Jeder stirbt für sich allein, is directed by Swiss actor-turned-filmmaker Vincent Perez, director of the films The Secret and Once Upon an Angel previously. The screenplay is written by Achim von Borrie & Bettine von Borries with Vincent Perez; based on the novel by Hans Fallada titled "Every Man Dies Alone". This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year - read my review. I wrote that "if only they could've captured the spirit of this in a more inspiring and impressive way, but alas…" Alone in Berlin opens in US theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2017.