Nicolas Cage + John Cusack in First Trailer for Action Thriller 'Arsenal'

"Raise the stakes." Lionsgate Premiere has debuted the trailer for a powerful action thriller titled Arsenal, about two brothers who must go to battle against a ruthless crime boss. Johnathon Schaech and Adrian Grenier star as the Lindel brothers, who "only had each other" growing up. Nicolas Cage, wearing a huge prosthetic nose, plays the crime lord who gets upset at one of the brothers and decides to kidnap and hold him for ransom. The other brother hires John Cusack to help find him, but things get tricky. Despite having an eclectic cast of notable actors, this looks impressively mediocre - I couldn't be more disinterested in it, especially considering how bad the action looks. This should be going direct-to-VHS, but that's just me.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven C. Miller's Arsenal, direct from YouTube:

Arsenal tells the intertwining stories of the Lindel brothers, Mikey (Johnathon Schaech) and JP (Adrian Grenier), who had only each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP found success as the owner of a construction company, while Mikey became a small-time mobster, mired in a life of petty crime. When Mikey is kidnapped and held for a ransom by ruthless crime boss Eddie King (Nicolas Cage), JP turns to the brothers' old pal Sal (John Cusack), a plain clothes detective for help. In order to rescue his brother, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against King's relentless army of gangsters. Arsenal is directed by Steven C. Miller, of the films The Aggression Scale, Silent Night, Submerged, Extraction, and Marauders. The script is by Jason Mosberg. Lionsgate releases Arsenal on January 6th, 2017. Anyone?