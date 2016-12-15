MOVIE TRAILERS

Nicolas Cage + John Cusack in First Trailer for Action Thriller 'Arsenal'

by
December 15, 2016
Source: YouTube

Arsenal Trailer

"Raise the stakes." Lionsgate Premiere has debuted the trailer for a powerful action thriller titled Arsenal, about two brothers who must go to battle against a ruthless crime boss. Johnathon Schaech and Adrian Grenier star as the Lindel brothers, who "only had each other" growing up. Nicolas Cage, wearing a huge prosthetic nose, plays the crime lord who gets upset at one of the brothers and decides to kidnap and hold him for ransom. The other brother hires John Cusack to help find him, but things get tricky. Despite having an eclectic cast of notable actors, this looks impressively mediocre - I couldn't be more disinterested in it, especially considering how bad the action looks. This should be going direct-to-VHS, but that's just me.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven C. Miller's Arsenal, direct from YouTube:

Arsenal Poster

Arsenal tells the intertwining stories of the Lindel brothers, Mikey (Johnathon Schaech) and JP (Adrian Grenier), who had only each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP found success as the owner of a construction company, while Mikey became a small-time mobster, mired in a life of petty crime. When Mikey is kidnapped and held for a ransom by ruthless crime boss Eddie King (Nicolas Cage), JP turns to the brothers' old pal Sal (John Cusack), a plain clothes detective for help. In order to rescue his brother, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against King's relentless army of gangsters. Arsenal is directed by Steven C. Miller, of the films The Aggression Scale, Silent Night, Submerged, Extraction, and Marauders. The script is by Jason Mosberg. Lionsgate releases Arsenal on January 6th, 2017. Anyone?

  • Who are we meant to feel for in this? :-)
    • Nielsen700
      Cage's wig.
      • The moostache is pretty good too, he looks like a 70's dictator.
  • TheOct8pus
    Is Nick Cage dragging John Cusack into his vortex of terrible films?
    • Between you and me, John Cusack was never a great actor.
      • TheOct8pus
        He was never going to win any Oscars, but he usually played a likeable guy in fun movies... Cage on the other hand, was amazing....I guess his tax problems forced him to take every job that came his way
        • Bruce willis sank deeper.
          • TheOct8pus
            What ever happened to him?
          • I'm still trying to figure it out. Where's the Hudson Hawk we all loved? It seems like he doesn't give a fork anymore. He even doesn't try. But what surprises me more is: Why do studios keep giving him roles?
  • DAVIDPD
    Why does Nic have a mouse taped to his face?
  • fasterpetey
    Tony Clifton lives!!
  • Jorrell Mcdaniel
    Holy shit this looks bad, even by Nic cage bad standards.
  • shiboleth
    NIc Cage, Nic Cage, what have you done to yourself? Although, I understand him. He has to work. I just wish he picks better films. And I feel the same for John Cusack. Always liked him ... From time to time, I watch some of their films. They are mediocre attempts to make a good film. If I remember it good, Frozen Ground was one of their good film. Hope for more of films like that. But I'm not sure if that's gonna ever happen. Although, I wish for that very much ...
    • He pigeonholed himself into one type of role: the awkward crazy guy. He was decent in the Rock though.
      • shiboleth
        Oh, he was decent in many films, long time ago. I liked Adaptation, Matchstick Men (if I am not mistaken about that title) and some others. He just forgot to be good in films. Since he's taking films as jobs and not as passion.
  • Nash
    Not even on netflix.
  • Astroboy3000
    what's the deal with Cusack's recent uniform of black hat, sunglasses and vape pen? is he playing the same character in all these movies? is he trying to disguise himself so we don't recognize him? what... what's going on?

