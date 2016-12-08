Official Trailer for Emily Hagins' 'Coin Heist' Film Coming to Netflix

"You realize if this doesn't go perfectly, we are all going to jail." Netflix has debuted a trailer for the film Coin Heist, the latest little indie from young filmmaker Emily Hagins out of Austin. We've featured her work before, including her most recent film before this, titled Grow Up Tony Phillips. Coin Heist is indeed about a "coin heist" - four different high school kids decide to team up and figure out a way to break into the U.S. Mint and pay off a big debt by planting flawed coins. The cast includes Alex Saxon, Alexis G. Zall, Sasha Pieterse, Jay Walker, Blanche Baker, David W. Thompson and Elijah Boothe. This looks like it might be fun, and I always like supporting talented young filmmakers like Emily. Give it a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Emily Hagins' Coin Heist, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

United by dire circumstances, four unlikely allies from a Philadelphia prep school - the hacker, the slacker, the athlete, and the perfect student - band together to attempt the impossible: steal from the U.S. Mint. Coin Heist is the latest film from young American filmmaker Emily Hagins from Austin, Texas; director of the films My Sucky Teen Romance and Grow Up Tony Phillips previously. You can follow her on Twitter @CheesyNuggets. The screenplay is also by Hagins, adapted from Elisa Ludwig's novel of the same name. The film is skipping any festivals and will be released direct-to-VOD on Netflix's streaming service starting January 6th, 2017 early next year. For more info, visit the film's Netflix page. Anyone interested in this?