Official Trailer for Jack Fessenden's 'Stray Bullets' Crime Thriller Film

"My understanding is we've got a bit of a situation…" A trailer has debuted for a film titled Stray Bullets, from young filmmaker Jack Fessenden, son of Larry Fessenden. Not to be confused with the comic book series Stray Bullets, this crime thriller is about two teenaged boys who end up in a fight against a hitman while being held hostage by three criminals they discover hiding out in their father's old mobile home. Jack Fessenden stars along with Asa Spurlock, including James Le Gros, John Speredakos, and Kevin Corrigan, with an appearance by Larry Fessenden. This looks solid, better than expected for a first film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jack Fessenden's Stray Bullets, found on YouTube (via TMB):

In upstate New York, two teenage boys (Jack Fessenden, Asa Spurlock) are tasked with cleaning out their father's old mobile home on an abandoned property, but the boys are in for a surprise when they discover three crooks on the run have taken refuge in the trailer. Stray Bullets is both written and directed by young filmmaker Jack Fessenden, making his feature directorial debut. Jack is the son of actor/filmmaker Larry Fessenden, who also appears in this film. This first premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival. Stray Bullets will open in select theaters + on VOD starting February 10th. Visit the official website. Anyone interested?