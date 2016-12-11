Official Trailer for Thriller 'The Crash' About a Stock Market Criminal

MOVIE TRAILERS

The Crash Poster

"The hacker will save the world." Vertical Entertainment has debuted a trailer for a film called The Crash, about a stock market crash in the "near future". Described as a "fast-paced, save-the-world thriller" about a stock market criminal who is secretly hired by the government to run a "shadow" stock market in order to keep the economy stable. This has an oddly impressive ensemble cast: Dianna Agron, Minnie Driver, Frank Grillo, John Leguizamo, Maggie Q, AnnaSophia Robb, Mary McCormack, Ed Westwick, Andrew James Allen and Christopher McDonald. As interesting as this may look, it actually seems to be some seriously absurd stock market propaganda, about how important the stock market is to the stability of the country. Truth is, it is bad, we'd be better off without it. But they don't want you to think about that.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aram Rappaport's The Crash, direct from YouTube:

The Crash Poster

Set in the future when the US economy is on the brink of yet another massive financial crisis, The Crash tells the story of Guy Clifton, a federally-indicted stock trader, who is secretly enlisted by the government to help thwart a cyber-attack aimed at the US stock markets. Our 'richer than God' protagonist is charged with assembling a team capable of running the government's top secret 'shadow stock exchange' in an attempt to keep the markets from mass panic in the event the cyber-hijack is successful. Having only ever been fueled by his love of money, Guy fully intends to use his insider knowledge of this world catastrophe for personal gain until he unearths the organization behind the attack and discovers its motives. The Crash is both written & directed by Aram Rappaport, of the films Innocent and Syrup previously. Vertical Entertainment will open The Crash in select theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2017 next month.

  • Wowsers. For a propaganda movie about the importance of the markets they might have invested some of that market money in the movie.
    • shiboleth
      Sure. But I think it's not about the money but about the brain. That comes in a short supply these days among those with money ...
      • Markets running society is only going to get us dead. It's weird my friend designs security systems for banks, he constantly comes out of meetings feeling that the people he deals with are total idiots. He often jokes about how stupid they are and how ridiculous it is that they are in charge of peoples money.
        • shiboleth
          I can only imagine that. But, not that I, or many others, don't know something about it. Money is some kind of cocaine for some people these days. And consequences of that are atrocious, as we all know. The only problem is, everybody will be affected. I don't think I'm wrong in saying that being rich nowadays means also to be a very primitive since there's not only one perspective, yours, but many others you have to deal with ...
  • El_MUERkO
    that does not look good
  • DAVIDPD
    Bah...Looks like old Screen Gems trash.
  • shiboleth
    Nope. No matter how cute the girls in it look. And that's also questionable ...

