Official Trailer for Thriller 'The Crash' About a Stock Market Criminal

"The hacker will save the world." Vertical Entertainment has debuted a trailer for a film called The Crash, about a stock market crash in the "near future". Described as a "fast-paced, save-the-world thriller" about a stock market criminal who is secretly hired by the government to run a "shadow" stock market in order to keep the economy stable. This has an oddly impressive ensemble cast: Dianna Agron, Minnie Driver, Frank Grillo, John Leguizamo, Maggie Q, AnnaSophia Robb, Mary McCormack, Ed Westwick, Andrew James Allen and Christopher McDonald. As interesting as this may look, it actually seems to be some seriously absurd stock market propaganda, about how important the stock market is to the stability of the country. Truth is, it is bad, we'd be better off without it. But they don't want you to think about that.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aram Rappaport's The Crash, direct from YouTube:

Set in the future when the US economy is on the brink of yet another massive financial crisis, The Crash tells the story of Guy Clifton, a federally-indicted stock trader, who is secretly enlisted by the government to help thwart a cyber-attack aimed at the US stock markets. Our 'richer than God' protagonist is charged with assembling a team capable of running the government's top secret 'shadow stock exchange' in an attempt to keep the markets from mass panic in the event the cyber-hijack is successful. Having only ever been fueled by his love of money, Guy fully intends to use his insider knowledge of this world catastrophe for personal gain until he unearths the organization behind the attack and discovers its motives. The Crash is both written & directed by Aram Rappaport, of the films Innocent and Syrup previously. Vertical Entertainment will open The Crash in select theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2017 next month.