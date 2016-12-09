MOVIE TRAILERS

One Final Trailer for Kurzel's 'Assassin's Creed' is Packed with Action

December 9, 2016
"You're about to enter the Animus." Fox has debuted one final trailer for Assassin's Creed, from director Justin Kurzel, arriving in theaters Christmas week. We've already seen plenty of trailers and featurettes for this, but this last one might just be the best yet. No really, it's fantastic. Michael Fassbender plays Callum Lynch, an imprisoned man who is forced into an experimental sci-fi program that allows him to go back in time as his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. The story is actually about the Assassins vs the Templars, who have "been at war for centuries." The full cast includes Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Michael Kenneth Williams, Callum Turner; plus Ariane Labed. Dive in below.

Here's the final international trailer (+ poster) for Justin Kurzel's Assassin's Creed, direct from YouTube:

You can see the first or second trailer for Assassin's Creed here, plus the making of & "leap of faith" videos.

Assassin's Creed, created by Patrice Desilets & Jade Raymond back in 2007, is an award winning historical fiction action-adventure open world stealth video game series that as of 2012 consists of five main games. The focus is on a protagonist character, an assassin, who usually wears a hooded outfit, which became the focus of their latest marketing campaign for AC: Revelations. The movie based on Assassin's Creed is being directed by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, of The Snowtown Murders and Macbeth previously. The screenplay has credits for Bill Collage, Adam Cooper and Michael Lesslie. It was filmed around Malta. 20th Century Fox will release Assassin's Creed in theaters everywhere starting December 21st. Excited for this?

  • DAVIDPD
    All right! This is for all the tea in China!
  • Jon Odishaw
    I want this to be so good but I sense another video game failure. Not at the box office but critically.
  • RAW_D
    Never played the game, but with all the talent attached to this, it would be a damn shame for it to fail. However, given the track-record for video-game movies...I'm not too optimistic. Looks fun though! The time-traveling device is a bit odd ...traveling through memories of ancestors?....(in my best South Park Johnny Cochran voice) IT. DOESN'T. MAKE.SENSE!
    • Ezio character and Altair were great fun to play. If they can't deliver a great movie out of Assassin'creed mythology, then this director should put an end to his filmmaking career.
      • RAW_D
        I've been told I should skip the first game and go straight to the second. Would you agree?
        • That's exactly what I did. I couldn't finish the first chapter of the first. Sold the game. Bought AC2 and beat the game twice. It's the best of the series. Now I am willing to gice AC1 a new try.
  • shiboleth
    Oscar winners in a film not worthy of any awards. Of course, all that remain is fun. But, will this one deliver it? Not sure ...
  • Kamil
    What about inertia? Wouldn't that belt just break him in half after one fast move the the side? Stupid concept just to make it look more "interesting", while good ol' plug at the back of the head like in the Matrix would be simply enough & make more sense.
  • bumboclot
    It's theoretically possible to make a good video game movie, but only by distancing yourself from the game, and making it an actual movie. I mean there have been great films based on newspaper articles, and other very limited source material, so why not a video game?
  • By the way, I forgot to say that the poster sucks hard. Fan job. I can do it blindfolded in 1mn.

