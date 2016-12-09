One Final Trailer for Kurzel's 'Assassin's Creed' is Packed with Action

"You're about to enter the Animus." Fox has debuted one final trailer for Assassin's Creed, from director Justin Kurzel, arriving in theaters Christmas week. We've already seen plenty of trailers and featurettes for this, but this last one might just be the best yet. No really, it's fantastic. Michael Fassbender plays Callum Lynch, an imprisoned man who is forced into an experimental sci-fi program that allows him to go back in time as his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. The story is actually about the Assassins vs the Templars, who have "been at war for centuries." The full cast includes Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Michael Kenneth Williams, Callum Turner; plus Ariane Labed. Dive in below.

Here's the final international trailer (+ poster) for Justin Kurzel's Assassin's Creed, direct from YouTube:

You can see the first or second trailer for Assassin's Creed here, plus the making of & "leap of faith" videos.

Assassin's Creed, created by Patrice Desilets & Jade Raymond back in 2007, is an award winning historical fiction action-adventure open world stealth video game series that as of 2012 consists of five main games. The focus is on a protagonist character, an assassin, who usually wears a hooded outfit, which became the focus of their latest marketing campaign for AC: Revelations. The movie based on Assassin's Creed is being directed by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, of The Snowtown Murders and Macbeth previously. The screenplay has credits for Bill Collage, Adam Cooper and Michael Lesslie. It was filmed around Malta. 20th Century Fox will release Assassin's Creed in theaters everywhere starting December 21st. Excited for this?