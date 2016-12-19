One Final Trailer for Peter Berg's 'Patriots Day' with Mark Wahlberg

"Let's show these guys they messed with the wrong city." CBS Films has posted one more trailer for Peter Berg's Patriots Day, the emotional action thriller about the true story of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. We've already seen so many trailers for this, I don't think another one is necessary, but they're really pushing this movie. Mark Wahlberg stars as Sgt. Tommy Saunders, with the full cast featuring Michelle Monaghan, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons, John Goodman, Michael Beach, Alex Wolff, Melissa Benoist and Rachel Brosnahan. This trailer even has interview footage of the actual people who worked during the incident, talking about the story and how well they captured it in this movie. Take a look below.

Here's the final official trailer for Peter Berg's Patriots Day, direct from CBS Films' YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Berg's Patriots Day here, or the second trailer here.

An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis's (John Goodman) actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it. Patriots Day is directed by veteran American filmmaker Peter Berg, who also made this year's Deepwater Horizon as well as The Rundown, Friday Night Lights, The Kingdom, Hancock, Battleship, and Lone Survivor previously. The script is written by Peter Berg, Matt Charman, Matt Cook, Eric Johnson, and Paul Tamasy; based on the book titled "Boston Strong: A City's Triumph over Tragedy". CBS Films will release Berg's Patriots Day in theaters starting December 21st later this year. Thoughts?