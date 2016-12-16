One Final Trailer for Supernatural Horror Thriller 'The Bye Bye Man'

"Don't say it, don't think it!" STX Entertainment has debuted one final trailer for horror thriller The Bye Bye Man, which has been delayed and delayed and is finally hitting this month. Directed by Stacy Title, the film is about three friends who encounter the "Bye Bye Man", a very creepy, mysterious evil "person" that is played by Doug Jones. The primary cast also includes Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Michael Trucco, Erica Tremblay, Cleo King and Faye Dunaway. While this is apparently an original horror movie, it seems to be borrowing from so many other horror films. Anyone have any interest?

Here's the final trailer (+ poster) for Stacy Title's The Bye Bye Man, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the other official trailer for The Bye Bye Man here, to see even more footage.

When three college students move into an old house off campus, they unwittingly unleash a supernatural entity known as The Bye Bye Man, who comes to prey upon them once they discover his name. The friends must try to save each other, all the while keeping The Bye Bye Man's existence a secret to save others from the same deadly fate. The Bye Bye Man is directed by American filmmaker Stacy Title, of The Last Supper, Let the Devil Wear Black and Snoop Dogg's Hood of Horror previously. The screenplay is written by Title's husband Jonathan Penner, based on a short story by Robert Damon Schneck. STX Entertainment will release The Bye Bye Man in theaters starting on December 9th later this year. Who wants to see this?