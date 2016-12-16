MOVIE TRAILERS

One Final Trailer for Supernatural Horror Thriller 'The Bye Bye Man'

by
December 16, 2016
Source: YouTube

The Bye Bye Man Trailer

"Don't say it, don't think it!" STX Entertainment has debuted one final trailer for horror thriller The Bye Bye Man, which has been delayed and delayed and is finally hitting this month. Directed by Stacy Title, the film is about three friends who encounter the "Bye Bye Man", a very creepy, mysterious evil "person" that is played by Doug Jones. The primary cast also includes Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Michael Trucco, Erica Tremblay, Cleo King and Faye Dunaway. While this is apparently an original horror movie, it seems to be borrowing from so many other horror films. Anyone have any interest?

Here's the final trailer (+ poster) for Stacy Title's The Bye Bye Man, direct from YouTube:

The Bye Bye Man Poster

You can still watch the other official trailer for The Bye Bye Man here, to see even more footage.

When three college students move into an old house off campus, they unwittingly unleash a supernatural entity known as The Bye Bye Man, who comes to prey upon them once they discover his name. The friends must try to save each other, all the while keeping The Bye Bye Man's existence a secret to save others from the same deadly fate. The Bye Bye Man is directed by American filmmaker Stacy Title, of The Last Supper, Let the Devil Wear Black and Snoop Dogg's Hood of Horror previously. The screenplay is written by Title's husband Jonathan Penner, based on a short story by Robert Damon Schneck. STX Entertainment will release The Bye Bye Man in theaters starting on December 9th later this year. Who wants to see this?

Find more posts in Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • At least it doesn't use the awful found footage style. I'm not into these kind of movies.
    • 2001HAL
      Do you post that every time you decide to watch a trailer for a genre you know you don't like?
      • Yep. It's my therapy. Just like yours is to post non sensical attacks against other posters bub. Set!
        • 2001HAL
          Irony
          • What else. ( with Clooney voice)
  • shiboleth
    That really looks terrible. In a offensive way ...
  • DAVIDPD
    Looks like a classic January dump.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS