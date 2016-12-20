Watch: One Final Trailer for Bad Cops Indie Comedy 'War on Everyone'

"So what are we going to do about those two?" Don't miss this! Saban Films has released one more trailer for the vulgar, hilarious indie comedy War on Everyone, from Calvary director John Michael McDonagh. Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Peña star as two corrupt cops from New Mexico who end up battling a British Lord, played by Theo James, who comes to town for his own piece of the pie. We've already featured a few different trailers for this, but another one won't hurt. Especially because I feel like this film is going to be lost in the mix, and it's going to end up a cult favorite in a few years, and everyone is going to say "why did I take so long to see this?" Well, now is the chance to add it to your calendar - opening in February.

Here's the new US trailer for John Michael McDonagh's War on Everyone, direct from YouTube:

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Terry Monroe (Skarsgård) and Bob Bolaño (Peña) are two corrupt cops who set out to blackmail and frame every criminal unfortunate enough to cross their path. Things take a sinister turn, however, when they try to intimidate someone who is more dangerous than they are. Or is he? War on Everyone is both written & directed by English filmmaker John Michael McDonagh, of the highly acclaimed films The Guard and Calvary previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February and also played at SXSW earlier this year. War on Everyone opened in the UK in September. Saban Films releases the film in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 3rd. Planning to see this?