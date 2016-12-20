MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: One Final Trailer for Bad Cops Indie Comedy 'War on Everyone'

by
December 20, 2016
Source: YouTube

War on Everyone Trailer

"So what are we going to do about those two?" Don't miss this! Saban Films has released one more trailer for the vulgar, hilarious indie comedy War on Everyone, from Calvary director John Michael McDonagh. Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Peña star as two corrupt cops from New Mexico who end up battling a British Lord, played by Theo James, who comes to town for his own piece of the pie. We've already featured a few different trailers for this, but another one won't hurt. Especially because I feel like this film is going to be lost in the mix, and it's going to end up a cult favorite in a few years, and everyone is going to say "why did I take so long to see this?" Well, now is the chance to add it to your calendar - opening in February.

Here's the new US trailer for John Michael McDonagh's War on Everyone, direct from YouTube:

War on Everyone Quad Poster

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Terry Monroe (Skarsgård) and Bob Bolaño (Peña) are two corrupt cops who set out to blackmail and frame every criminal unfortunate enough to cross their path. Things take a sinister turn, however, when they try to intimidate someone who is more dangerous than they are. Or is he? War on Everyone is both written & directed by English filmmaker John Michael McDonagh, of the highly acclaimed films The Guard and Calvary previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February and also played at SXSW earlier this year. War on Everyone opened in the UK in September. Saban Films releases the film in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 3rd. Planning to see this?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Ah Pena...c'mon man.
    • shiboleth
      What? Why?
      • DAVIDPD
        He is another one of these actors who is capable of pulling off great comedic and dramatic roles, but has not yet found major success. I just want him to get some consistency in quality.
  • There is no need for a Dave Franco !!
  • Jon Odishaw
    I didnt mean to upset you like that. Now THAT is comedy gold.
  • Lagoya
    I saw this movie already only it starred Jake Jewllenhaal
  • shiboleth
    That guy made some good films. And this looks great. Probably a standard plot but good execution ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS