Richard Gere in Teaser Trailer for Joseph Cedar's NYC Film 'Norman'

by
December 14, 2016
Norman Trailer

"You're like the drowning man trying to wave at an ocean liner." Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled a trailer for the film titled Norman, in full it's Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer. This is the latest from Footnote director Joseph Cedar and stars Richard Gere giving one of his best performances in recent years. Gere plays a "fixer" in New York City trying to help out other wealthy businessman/politicians, but gets mixed up in something over his head. The cast includes Lior Ashkenazi, Hank Azaria, Steve Buscemi, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michael Sheen, and Dan Stevens. I already caught this in Telluride and it does have a Coen Brothers feel to it, but it's just not that good. Give it a look.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Joseph Cedar's Norman, originally from Yahoo:

Norman Movie

Norman Oppenheimer is a small time operator who befriends a young politician at a low point in his life. Three years later, when the politician becomes an influential world leader, Norman's life dramatically changes for better and worse. Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer is both written and directed by American-Israeli filmmaker Joseph Cedar, of the films Time of Favor, Campfire, Beaufort and Footnote previously. This first premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals in the fall this year. Sony Pictures Classics opens Norman in select theaters spring of 2017, but no date is set yet.

  • DAVIDPD
    Looks solid. It is quite nice to see Gere in play.
  • shiboleth
    I didn't notice Steve Buscemi in this. And I like him. And I like that Gere is trying to do good stuff all the time ...

