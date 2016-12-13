Super Creepy New International Teaser Trailer for 'A Cure for Wellness'

Well this is certainly freaky. Fox has released a new, very short international teaser trailer for a supernatural thriller titled A Cure for Wellness, directed by Gore Verbinski, about a mysterious European "wellness spa" that claims to have found the "cure for wellness". Dane DeHaan stars as an employee sent to rescue his boss from the spa, only to discover something much more sinister going on. The full cast includes Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth, Celia Imrie, Adrian Schiller, Carl Lumbly, Susanne Wuest, Lisa Banes, Ivo Nandi and Magnus Krepper. This trailer has some of the most disgusting yet alluring imagery for this film yet, although there's not much footage to see. Just glimpses. I'm still quie curious. Check it out below.

Here's an international teaser trailer (+ motion poster) for Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness, on YouTube:

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. A Cure for Wellness is directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Gore Verbinski, of The Mexican, The Ring, the first Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, Rango and The Lone Ranger previously. The original screenplay is written by Justin Haythe. Fox will release Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness in theaters starting February 17th, 2017 early next year. For more updates, visit the official site. Who's planning to see this?