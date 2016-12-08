Watch: Full Trailer for Doug Liman's Iraq War Sniper Thriller 'The Wall'

"Something's not right…" Amazon Studios & Roadside Attractions have released the first official trailer for an action thriller titled The Wall, directed by Doug Liman (known for The Bourne Identity, Go, Edge of Tomorrow). The film stars Aaron Taylor Johnson and John Cena as a pair of soldiers pinned down near a wall by an Iraqi sniper. It's an intriguing contained thriller set almost entirely in one place, as the two must figure out how to escape and survive. The film also stars Laith Nakli. If this wasn't directed by Doug Liman, I might not be as interested but Liman is a talented action director, and knows how to create tension in his films. This looks impressive, the radio angle mixes things up even more, I'm curious about seeing it.

Here's the first official trailer for Doug Liman's The Wall, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

A deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship. The Wall is directed by American filmmaker Doug Liman, of the films Swingers, Go, The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Jumper, Fair Game, and Edge of Tomorrow previously. The screenplay is written by first-time writer Dwain Worrell, and it landed on the Black List. Amazon Studios & Roadside Attractions will open The Wall in theaters on March 10th, 2017 next year. How does that look?