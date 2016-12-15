Watch: First Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Thriller 'Go North'

"The rules are the rules." Orion Pictures + FilmBuff have revealed an intense trailer for the indie film Go North, a post-apocalyptic adventure about some kids who try to escape the "Lord of the Flies" community they're living in. Starring a young cast including Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jacob Lofland (from Mud), Sophie Kennedy Clark, Joshua Close, Derek Brandon, Joe Cipriano, Ele Bardha, Atif Hashwi, and James Bloor. This is another one of those movies about a "catastrophic event" in the near future that wipes out everyone. Except this time it apparently spares all the teenagers and children, who have created their own communities to survive. But of course, it's not the kind of world everyone wants to live in. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Ogens' Go North, direct from YouTube:

In the aftermath of an unknown catastrophe, a community left with zero living adults has descended into a modern-day Lord of the Flies, run by a small cabal of what had been the jocks occupying the athletic and social upper crust of the local high school, headed by Caleb (Schwarzenegger). Faced with the bleak despair of their situation, Josh (Lofland) and Jessie (Clark) strike out on a dangerous journey into the unknown to find family and hope for the future, with Caleb and his vicious underling Gentry (James Bloor) in hot pursuit. Go North is the narrative debut of Emmy-nominated documentarian Matt Ogens (Confessions of a Superhero, Meet the Hitlers, Kid Yamaka) from a screenplay by Kyle Lierman and Matt Ogens. FilmBuff releases Go North in select theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2017. Interested?