Watch: Keanu Reeves Narrates 'The Film Prayer' Short on Saving Film

by
December 20, 2016
Source: YouTube

The Film Prayer

"I traveled many miles in tin cans…" TIFF has released a wonderful short film titled The Film Prayer, featuring narration by Keanu Reeves (who also produced the outstanding film vs digital documentary Side by Side a few years ago). It's basically a short promo for TIFF's "Save This Moment" campaign, bringing more awareness to film preservation and careful handling of film. The "prayer" which Reeves is reciting was written in 1920, supposedly by a projectionist. It was given to "film distributors to promote better handling of film and could be found inside film cans for many years." A poignant reminder to keep film alive forever.

Thanks to Indiewire for the tip on this, from TIFF. The Film Prayer is a short film produced by the Toronto International Film Festival, narrated by Keanu Reeves, featuring music by Menalon. "The Film Prayer" is a cautionary tale for projectionists which is said to have been written by A.P. Hollis in 1920. TIFF's new Save This Moment campaign asks: "If you had to choose one moment in cinema history to save for all eternity, what would it be? TIFF is committed to protecting and projecting the movie moments you love…" For more info, and to make a donation in support of film preservation, visit tiff.net. To watch more shorts, click here.

  • If I had to choose one moment in cinema history to save for all eternity, it would be the prologue of Conan the Barbarian. Wait! It would be the opening scene in Alien. No wait! It would be the opening scene in Blade Runner. No wait! it would be...impossible to pick one.
    • True, there's just too much to choose which is why it is important to preserve as much as possible.

