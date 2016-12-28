WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Movie Rewind 2016 - Another Look Back at This Year's Movies

by
December 28, 2016
Source: YouTube

Movie Rewind 2016 Video

"Who's with me on this?" Another new retrospective video to watch just before we wrap up 2016. This one is from fellow movie blog We Got This Covered, and features footage from most of the big Hollywood movies in 2016. Titled "Movie Rewind 2016", edited by "Whiplash Dynamo", this takes a look back at the year in movies, and some of the important moments from them. More then anything, these video retrospectives are a good way to remind you how many great movies (and not so great) there were. And it's a reminder to catch up on a few of them you still haven't seen yet, or to go back and rewatch the ones you love the most. Enjoy!

This "Movie Rewind 2016" retrospective was commissioned by We Got This Covered, and edited together by Whiplash Dynamo (YouTube channel). For more information and a list of the movies featured and music used in this, head to YouTube. This is the "first annual Movie Rewind trailer" from We Got This Covered, to compliment other videos like Sleepy Skunk's 2016 Movie Trailer Mashup and Clark Zhu's Moving Pictures 2016 retrospective. It's great to see all the big movies in this, including Kubo & the Two Strings, Nocturnal Animals and Miss Sloane, I just wish they featured more indies/art house films as well. What did you think?

Find more posts in Feat, To Watch

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Biggest disappointments: BvS, Suicide Squad, Star Trek Beyond, the Magnificent Seven.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS