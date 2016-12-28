Watch: Movie Rewind 2016 - Another Look Back at This Year's Movies

"Who's with me on this?" Another new retrospective video to watch just before we wrap up 2016. This one is from fellow movie blog We Got This Covered, and features footage from most of the big Hollywood movies in 2016. Titled "Movie Rewind 2016", edited by "Whiplash Dynamo", this takes a look back at the year in movies, and some of the important moments from them. More then anything, these video retrospectives are a good way to remind you how many great movies (and not so great) there were. And it's a reminder to catch up on a few of them you still haven't seen yet, or to go back and rewatch the ones you love the most. Enjoy!

This "Movie Rewind 2016" retrospective was commissioned by We Got This Covered, and edited together by Whiplash Dynamo (YouTube channel). For more information and a list of the movies featured and music used in this, head to YouTube. This is the "first annual Movie Rewind trailer" from We Got This Covered, to compliment other videos like Sleepy Skunk's 2016 Movie Trailer Mashup and Clark Zhu's Moving Pictures 2016 retrospective. It's great to see all the big movies in this, including Kubo & the Two Strings, Nocturnal Animals and Miss Sloane, I just wish they featured more indies/art house films as well. What did you think?