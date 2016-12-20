Watch: Full Theatrical Trailer for Gore Verbinski's 'A Cure for Wellness'

"He's a patient, not a prisoner." 20th Century Fox has debuted a brand new, full-length trailer for Gore Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness, a mysterious, creepy supernatural thriller about a "wellness" spa in the mountains in Switzerland that seems to have some freaky tricks up its sleeves. The trailers we've posted so far have all been very creepy, with lots of footage that should make you squirm in your seat. Dane DeHaan stars as an employee sent to rescue his boss from the spa, only to discover something much more sinister going on. The full cast includes Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth, Celia Imrie, Adrian Schiller, Carl Lumbly, Susanne Wuest, Lisa Banes, Ivo Nandi and Magnus Krepper. Word from those who've seen this film already is that it's pretty damn good, and very disturbing. I'm glad to see Verbinski trying something new.

Here's the full trailer (+ intl. poster) for Gore Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness, direct via Fox's YouTube:

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. A Cure for Wellness is directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Gore Verbinski, of The Mexican, The Ring, the first Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, Rango and The Lone Ranger previously. The original screenplay is written by Justin Haythe. Fox will release Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness in theaters starting February 17th, 2017 early next year. For more updates, visit the official site. Who's planning to see this?