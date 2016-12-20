MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: Full Theatrical Trailer for Gore Verbinski's 'A Cure for Wellness'

December 20, 2016
"He's a patient, not a prisoner." 20th Century Fox has debuted a brand new, full-length trailer for Gore Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness, a mysterious, creepy supernatural thriller about a "wellness" spa in the mountains in Switzerland that seems to have some freaky tricks up its sleeves. The trailers we've posted so far have all been very creepy, with lots of footage that should make you squirm in your seat. Dane DeHaan stars as an employee sent to rescue his boss from the spa, only to discover something much more sinister going on. The full cast includes Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth, Celia Imrie, Adrian Schiller, Carl Lumbly, Susanne Wuest, Lisa Banes, Ivo Nandi and Magnus Krepper. Word from those who've seen this film already is that it's pretty damn good, and very disturbing. I'm glad to see Verbinski trying something new.

Here's the full trailer (+ intl. poster) for Gore Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness, direct via Fox's YouTube:

A Cure for Wellness Poster

You can still watch the first US teaser trailer for A Cure for Wellness here, or the international teaser trailer.

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. A Cure for Wellness is directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Gore Verbinski, of The Mexican, The Ring, the first Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, Rango and The Lone Ranger previously. The original screenplay is written by Justin Haythe. Fox will release Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness in theaters starting February 17th, 2017 early next year. For more updates, visit the official site. Who's planning to see this?

  • Gramercy Riff
    Looks good. Has a Shutter Island feel to it.
  • Nice and mellow.
  • DAVIDPD
    Looks like it has potential to be a stinker, but damn if these trailers are not cool. Giger and co. would be very happy.
  • shiboleth
    Another heart of darkness on film. I am afraid, this is gonna end cheap and shallow. And why Switzerland? Nothing ever happens there ...
    • RAW_D
      The least suspect country is always the MOST suspected country?....
      • shiboleth
        I don't know. It looks like nothing really happens there so nobody cares about the darkness. Since I don't see any possibility of some sinister global plot it is something intentionally left out of sight and without obvious purpose. Geographically, it is really meant or, it looks that way to me, to mean nothing and not something really hidden. Something behind everything and out of any reach. Place where you can do darkest things and nobody would ever know and care. As for Switzerland, it always reminds of the chocolate ...
        • RAW_D
          The hills are alive....with CHOOOOCOOLLAAAATE.
          • shiboleth
            Hahahahaha, of course. And is not chocolate better than some strange horror plot having prospect to be without sense? Yes, chocolate ...
  • Paul3077
    this is going to be good! Come on,it looks really interesting!
  • RAW_D
    I kind of wish I wouldn't have watched this trailer...revealed a bit too much of the mystery...and now I have a formulated idea of what the plot is...and I'm a bit bummed. Looks beautiful though. Verbinski certainly knows how to artfully frame a shot, that's for damn sure!

