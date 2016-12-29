Watch: New US Trailer for Animated Ballerina Story Set in Paris 'Leap!'

"You're a weirdo." The Weinstein Company has debuted a new trailer for the animated movie titled Leap!, originally titled Ballerina. The film has already opened in theaters in most of Europe, and is scheduled to open in the US in March. It's actually originally from France, but has been redubbed with English voices, including Elle Fanning as the voice of Félicie Milliner, as well as Dane DeHaan, Maddie Ziegler and Carly Rae Jepsen. The story is about an orphan girl who dreams of being a ballerina. She ends up in Paris where she tries her best to make her dreams come true. We posted the UK trailer for this movie previously, which I said reminds me of Frozen with all the twirling, but this new trailer seems to be better. Take a look.

Here's the new US trailer (+ UK poster) for Eric Summer & Éric Warin's Leap!, originally from The Playlist:

'Leap!' — Trailer 'Leap!' — Trailer Posted by The Playlist on Thursday, December 29, 2016

Set in 1879 Paris. An orphan girl dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house. Ballerina (aka Leap!) is co-directed by French filmmakers Eric Summer (of TV work including "Interventions", "Profilage", "Sous le soleil", "Dark Realm") & Éric Warin (making his feature debut after the animated short Alex and the Ghosts and working in character design previously). The screenplay is written by Carol Noble, Eric Summer and Laurent Zeitoun. The film already opened in Europe this December. The Weinstein Company will release Leap! in select US theaters starting March 3rd, 2017 in just a few months. Anyone?