Watch: Official Trailer for Ghibli's 'Ocean Waves' Restored US Release

It's always a good time to watch a Studio Ghibli movie. GKids is planning a very limited US release of a 1993 film that never actually was released in the US back then. It's titled Ocean Waves, and is about a love triangle between two good friends who both fall hard for a new girl who transfers to their high school from Tokyo. It was actually made as a TV anime but still plays a 72-minute feature, which is being released on Blu-ray following the theatrical screenings. Directed by Tomomi Mochizuki, Ocean Waves is set in the city of Kōchi, on the Japanese island of Shikoku. It doesn't exactly have the same feel as a Miyazaki movie, but it does look just as gorgeous as anything else Ghibli has made, built upon the honest emotions of growing up.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Tomomi Mochizuki's Ocean Waves, from GKids' YouTube:

As a young man returns home after his first year away at college he recalls his senior year of high school and the iron-willed, big city girl that turned his world upside down. Ocean Waves, also titled I Can Hear the Sea, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Tomomi Mochizuki, who later went on to make Metal Angel Marie and "Princess Nine". The screenplay is by Kaori Nakamura, adapted from Saeko Himuro's novel. This film was produced Studio Ghibli as an anime television film, first released in 1993 in Japan. It never got a US release at the time. Wikipedia says the film was an attempt by Ghibli to allow their younger staff to make a film reasonably cheaply. However, it ended up going both over budget and over schedule. GKids will now be releasing a restored version of Ocean Waves in limited US theaters on December 28th, before Blu-ray.