MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: Official Trailer for 'Kedi' About the Many Stray Cats of Istanbul

by
December 15, 2016
Source: YouTube

Kedi Trailer

"They are a distinct part of everyone's life." Oscilloscope has unveiled a trailer for the documentary Kedi, a story about the many stray cats living in/around Istanbul, Turkey. If you've ever been there, you've probably encountered a few of these furry friends roaming the streets. There are hundreds of thousands of them in the city, however this film profiles (and follows) seven of them specifically. Described as "a sophisticated take on your typical cat video", this film should both "dazzle and educate" animal lovers of all ages. Kedi is the name of one of the cats they profile, and the rest of them are introduced in this trailer. This definitely does look charming, and it looks much better than your typical cat movie (see: Nine Lives). Worth watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ceyda Torun's documentary Kedi, direct from YouTube:

Kedi Poster

Hundreds of thousands of Turkish cats roam the metropolis of Istanbul freely. For thousands of years they’ve wandered in and out of people’s lives, becoming an essential part of the communities that make the city so rich. Claiming no owners, the cats of Istanbul live between two worlds, neither wild nor tame –and they bring joy and purpose to those people they choose to adopt. In Istanbul, cats are the mirrors to the people, allowing them to reflect on their lives in ways nothing else could. Kedi is directed by Turkish filmmaker Ceyda Torun, making her feature directorial debut after a short film previously. This premiered at the !f Istanbul Independent Film Festival, and also played at the Seattle and Vancouver Film Festivals this year. Oscilloscope will release Kedi in select theaters on February 10th, 2017 early next year. You in?

Find more posts in Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    That's cool, but aren't like a lot of these strays dying everyday from starvation? There couldn't possibly be enough trash and people feeding them to sustain this large of a population. // Again, cool story, only if you are able to ignore the inconvenient truth.
    • kitano0
      Yes, and many people are starving as we are enjoying ourselves with our trivialities on the internet. Yang, meet yin...
      • DAVIDPD
        For sure. I was just writing a thought in the moment.
    • There are stray animals of all kinds all over the world. The reason strays exist (in big numbers in big cities) is because of the food and their ability to survive. Yes, they carry disease, cause other problems, but in a city with millions of people (Istanbul's population is 14 million) there is always trash and food. And probably enough to feed most of them. If there wasn't enough food, there wouldn't be so many of them. Of course they're not as healthy as they should be, but they are surviving. This is "survival of the fittest" at work. :)
      • DAVIDPD
        Good points, AB. Maybe they are doing something that works. When I lived in Seoul, a city of 25,000,000, I barely saw any cats, and if I did they were in bad shape. If they somehow got things in place that support their cats, I am all for it.
  • 2001HAL
    I'm a sucker for these kinds of movies
  • I remember seeing loads of stray cats in Tokyo too. This looks really well made. Will watch.
  • shiboleth
    Ancient Egyptians thought high of them. I think higher of them than of today's human Turkey. This looks like some strange allegory about the country and the city that can't tell any good story about the people. And, cats are likable in this ...
    • 2001HAL
      Turks
  • I love cats. The most beautiful creatures after women.
  • Mazen K.
    One of my favorite destinations, and most adorable animals, in one film, looks amazing. I'm all in.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS