Watch: Official Trailer for 'Kedi' About the Many Stray Cats of Istanbul

"They are a distinct part of everyone's life." Oscilloscope has unveiled a trailer for the documentary Kedi, a story about the many stray cats living in/around Istanbul, Turkey. If you've ever been there, you've probably encountered a few of these furry friends roaming the streets. There are hundreds of thousands of them in the city, however this film profiles (and follows) seven of them specifically. Described as "a sophisticated take on your typical cat video", this film should both "dazzle and educate" animal lovers of all ages. Kedi is the name of one of the cats they profile, and the rest of them are introduced in this trailer. This definitely does look charming, and it looks much better than your typical cat movie (see: Nine Lives). Worth watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ceyda Torun's documentary Kedi, direct from YouTube:

Hundreds of thousands of Turkish cats roam the metropolis of Istanbul freely. For thousands of years they’ve wandered in and out of people’s lives, becoming an essential part of the communities that make the city so rich. Claiming no owners, the cats of Istanbul live between two worlds, neither wild nor tame –and they bring joy and purpose to those people they choose to adopt. In Istanbul, cats are the mirrors to the people, allowing them to reflect on their lives in ways nothing else could. Kedi is directed by Turkish filmmaker Ceyda Torun, making her feature directorial debut after a short film previously. This premiered at the !f Istanbul Independent Film Festival, and also played at the Seattle and Vancouver Film Festivals this year. Oscilloscope will release Kedi in select theaters on February 10th, 2017 early next year. You in?