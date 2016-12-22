Watch: Teaser Trailer for James Gray's Latest Film 'The Lost City of Z'

"You're going up river, are you? Ain't nobody comes back from up there…" Amazon Studios has revealed the first official teaser trailer for James Gray's latest film, an adaptation of David Grann's book, titled The Lost City of Z. The film already premiered at the New York Film Festival to mostly positive reviews, telling a thrilling adventure story of explorers who travel into the Amazon to find a hidden civilization. Starring Charlie Hunnam as legendary British explorer Col. Percy Fawcett, along with Tom Holland as Jack Fawcett and Sienna Miller as Nina Fawcett. The cast includes Robert Pattinson, Angus Macfadyen, Daniel Huttlestone, Edward Ashley and Johann Myers. We've been following this for a long time, and I'm excited to see it finally hitting theaters next spring. Get your first glimpse at some footage below.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for James Gray's The Lost City of Z, direct from YouTube:

In 1925, Fawcett ventured into the Amazon to find an ancient civilization, hoping to make one of the most important discoveries in history. For centuries Europeans believed the world's largest jungle concealed the glittering kingdom of El Dorado. Thousands had died looking for it, leaving many scientists convinced that the Amazon was truly inimical to humans. But Fawcett, whose daring expeditions inspired Conan Doyle's The Lost World, had spent years building his scientific case. Captivating the imagination of millions round the globe, Fawcett embarked with his son, determined to prove that this ancient civilization--which he dubbed Z--existed. Then his expedition vanished. The Lost City of Z is both written and directed by British filmmaker James Gray, of Little Odessa, We Own the Night, Two Lovers and The Immigrant previously. Adapted from David Grann's book. It first premiered at the 2016 New York Film Festival. Amazon Studios opens The Lost City of Z in select theaters starting April 14th, 2017 this spring.