Watch: Trailer for the Unofficial 'Raging Bull' Sequel 'The Bronx Bull'

by
December 15, 2016
"If you let me, I could teach you everything I know." Sunset Pictures has debuted a trailer for the the film The Bronx Bull, an unofficial and mostly unapproved sequel to Martin Scorsese's 1980 boxing classic Raging Bull. Even though there has been some resistance, the film actually got made and is being released, whether they want it to be or not. Starring William Forsythe as boxing champion Jake LaMotta, telling both the "before the rage" and "after the rage" parts of his life story. Based on the book by Chris Anderson & Sharon McGehee & Jake LaMotta. The full cast includes Joe Mantegna, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, Penelope Ann Miller, Mojean Aria, Ray Wise, Natasha Henstridge, James Russo. Give it a look.

Based on the tumultuous real-life experiences of legendary boxing champion Jake LaMotta, The Bronx Bull chronicles his rise as a world-class boxer and his struggles with life outside of the ring, offering an unflinchingly honest look into the heart of a champion. The Bronx Bull is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Martin Guigui, of the films Beneath the Darkness, Benny Bliss and the Disciples of Greatness, Cattle Call, Swing and Changing Hearts previously. The screenplay is written by Rustam Branaman & Martin Guigui. The film originally premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival in September. Sunset Pictures opens The Bronx Bull in select theaters + on VOD starting January 6th, 2017 next year.

  • cuckoozey
    LOL I seriously thought I just dreamt about this actually happening. What a mess.
  • Surfing on nostalgia is very trendy nowadays. Am I the only one who found Creed dull and annoying?
    • RAW_D
      I didn't even bother with Creed. Also, not really a fan of the Rocky films either.
      • After I read dazillion of raving reviews, giving this movie high praises, I decided to give it a try. After two unfortunate attempts to get through half of it I gave up. Acting was laughable. Screenplay predictable and uninspired. What's going on with people ?
        • RAW_D
          That's too bad. I really like Micheal B. Jordan as he was fantastic in Chronicle, but yeah, boxing movies and me, no thanks. Although Cinderella Man was pretty good....
          • Loved cinderella man. It was a drama using boxe as a mcguffin. Creed was just an emptieth attempt to milk the franchise. Michael B.Jordan didn't have much to do with the weak writing. He had just to pull a face during 2 hours and try to look sean ( sad and mean)
  • DAVIDPD
    Thud.
  • Jorrell Mcdaniel
    "unofficial and mostly unapproved sequel...to Martin Scorsese's 1980 boxing classic Raging Bull." Uh...What? LOL. Automatic skip.
  • RAW_D
    Great cast....unfortunate they're in an "unofficial sequel" to one of the masters of film making. Gotta pay the rent I guess...
  • shiboleth
    I do have some sympathy for all those old aces. That sympathy might be the only reason why I might watch this some day ...
  • japhet
    All over-the-hill actors who can't afford to have shame for being in a piece-of-shit movie like this

