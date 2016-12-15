Watch: Trailer for the Unofficial 'Raging Bull' Sequel 'The Bronx Bull'

"If you let me, I could teach you everything I know." Sunset Pictures has debuted a trailer for the the film The Bronx Bull, an unofficial and mostly unapproved sequel to Martin Scorsese's 1980 boxing classic Raging Bull. Even though there has been some resistance, the film actually got made and is being released, whether they want it to be or not. Starring William Forsythe as boxing champion Jake LaMotta, telling both the "before the rage" and "after the rage" parts of his life story. Based on the book by Chris Anderson & Sharon McGehee & Jake LaMotta. The full cast includes Joe Mantegna, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, Penelope Ann Miller, Mojean Aria, Ray Wise, Natasha Henstridge, James Russo. Give it a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Guigui's The Bronx Bull, direct from YouTube:

Based on the tumultuous real-life experiences of legendary boxing champion Jake LaMotta, The Bronx Bull chronicles his rise as a world-class boxer and his struggles with life outside of the ring, offering an unflinchingly honest look into the heart of a champion. The Bronx Bull is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Martin Guigui, of the films Beneath the Darkness, Benny Bliss and the Disciples of Greatness, Cattle Call, Swing and Changing Hearts previously. The screenplay is written by Rustam Branaman & Martin Guigui. The film originally premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival in September. Sunset Pictures opens The Bronx Bull in select theaters + on VOD starting January 6th, 2017 next year.