Watch: Wes Anderson Announces Next Stop-Motion Film 'Isle of Dogs'

I'm so excited to see this! Every time I'm reminded that, right now as I type this, Wes Anderson is in the middle of making a brand new, stop-motion animated film (in the same vein as Fantastic Mr. Fox) entirely about DOGS, I pretty much go nuts. I love dogs! I love Fantastic Mr. Fox! I love Wes Anderson's movies! A video has debuted on the service CrowdRise featuring Wes Anderson announcing the film, titled Isle of Dogs. Included in the video is one quick first look shot of the main dog Rex, voiced by Edward Norton, who also makes an appearance in this video. On the website, you can also see a bit of the concept art - mainly a Japanese man beneath some Japanese text, as well as, of course, a dog face. I hope we get to see more soon.

The video was found on YouTube. At the end, he discusses The Film Foundation, an organization created for the "preservation and restoration" of the entire planet's shared movie heritage. You can donate here and enter to win some cool prizes. Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs is already filming (and has been filming) since stop-motion animation takes a long time. The huge voice cast also includes Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand and Liev Schreiber. Not much is known about the plot yet, except that it involves dogs. No release date is confirmed, but we expect to see it either late 2017 or sometime in 2018.