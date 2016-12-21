WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Wes Anderson Announces Next Stop-Motion Film 'Isle of Dogs'

by
December 21, 2016
Source: YouTube

Isle of Dogs

I'm so excited to see this! Every time I'm reminded that, right now as I type this, Wes Anderson is in the middle of making a brand new, stop-motion animated film (in the same vein as Fantastic Mr. Fox) entirely about DOGS, I pretty much go nuts. I love dogs! I love Fantastic Mr. Fox! I love Wes Anderson's movies! A video has debuted on the service CrowdRise featuring Wes Anderson announcing the film, titled Isle of Dogs. Included in the video is one quick first look shot of the main dog Rex, voiced by Edward Norton, who also makes an appearance in this video. On the website, you can also see a bit of the concept art - mainly a Japanese man beneath some Japanese text, as well as, of course, a dog face. I hope we get to see more soon.

Isle of Dogs

The video was found on YouTube. At the end, he discusses The Film Foundation, an organization created for the "preservation and restoration" of the entire planet's shared movie heritage. You can donate here and enter to win some cool prizes. Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs is already filming (and has been filming) since stop-motion animation takes a long time. The huge voice cast also includes Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand and Liev Schreiber. Not much is known about the plot yet, except that it involves dogs. No release date is confirmed, but we expect to see it either late 2017 or sometime in 2018.

Find more posts in Featurette, To Watch

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Solid effort. I am waiting.
  • I know I am in the minority here, but I didn't like Fantastic Mr Fox. I loved the Grand Budapest Hotel though. This is an impressive cast.
    • RAW_D
      I agree about Fantastic Mr. Fox. While I completely appreciate the technical achievement regarding the film, it looked fantastic (no pun intended), but I immediately forgot it after watching it. Royal T's and Life Aquatic are still my favorites of his. Moonrise Kingdom was my least favorite.
      • I didn't watch yet Royal Tennenbaums and Life Aquatic. A shame I know. I was tempted to buy Moonrise Kingdom blu-ray. Is it worth a buy?
        • RAW_D
          Don't buy Moonrise Kingdom. I'd watch it first. Royal Tennenbaums is DEFINITELY worth owning. Truth be told, I didn't care for Life Aquatic the first time round, but it got continuously better with repeated viewings. I don't think I was completely engaged in my first viewing and I didn't pick up the great nuances and details Anderson is known for.
    • Lagoya
      you hate everything mate...let's be honest for a second
      • Lagoya
        Imposter! mods please delete this user - The REAL Lagoya.
        • Bob suffers from the impostor's syndrome.
  • 2001HAL
    Can't stand this director.
    • grimjob
      I can understand that. He seems to be a polarizing director; you either love his films or hate them. Personally, he's one of my favorites.
  • grimjob
    I love Wes Anderson. Such a unique voice in this industry. He essentially creates living dioramas in how he frames his scenes, and I find it so damn charming. Plus his stable of preferred actors is always on point. I just wish he'd get Hackman back.
    • RAW_D
      Hackman's is retired man. Writing is his bag now....
      • Hackman the legend.
      • grimjob
        Really? Oh man, didn't know that.
    • Lagoya
      he's an idiot
  • tree
    Stoked.
  • Lagoya
    such a pretentious director for douchy hipsters who need jobs instead of new iphones
    • Lagoya
      Hal, you got deleted, accept it and move on. No need to pretend to be me. - The Real Lagoya
  • steve
    I hope that the dogs eyes look like a darker and more normal brown when it's color graded since right now they look almost red. The dog looks scary as hell, almost possessed.
    • In Fantastic Mr Fox, all animals looked creepy too.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS